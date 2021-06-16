RAPID CITY, S.D. - Henry 'Bill' Honeycutt, 70, was called home on June 11, 2021, on the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, after a long battle with COPD in Rapid City, S.D.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21. All services will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20; a vigil service will follow at 7.
A memorial will be established, in Bill's honor, to Wounded Warriors
Bill was born in Grand Island to Elmer and Hazel Honeycutt on Feb. 24, 1951. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969 and joined the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War, earning several commendations, including a Bronze Star Medal.
After returning home, he was a professional musician in bands that toured throughout the Midwest. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Barbara Auth, in Wisconsin.
Bill and Barb were married in 1972, and moved to Grand Island. Bill went to work for the FCC, utilizing radio and electronics skills he learned in the Army, earning a commendation from the director of the FCC for one of his investigations. He later began a career in furniture sales, where he successfully managed several stores, along with serving as a sales representative for a large furniture manufacturer.
Bill's love of music stayed with him his entire life through music ministry. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, hiking in the beautiful Black Hills, and entertaining his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Pat (Wendy); three grandchildren, Maggie, Simon and Logan; sister, Jackie (Tom); and brothers, Mike (Linda) and Jerry (Teresa); sisters-in-law, Audrey Murphy, Alice Auth, Wanda Evans (Gary), Becky Frese (Jerry); brothers-in-law, Tom Auth (Sharon); Rich Auth (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel; sisters, Kay and Lynette; brother, Butch (Lyn); mother- and father-in-law, Ray and Agnes Auth; brothers-in-law, Bob, David and Neil Auth, Don Murphy, Mike Jolkowski, Harvey Kelly, Marvin Eggers, and George Turner; nieces, Judy Helmer and Dawn Davison, and nephew, Jeff Hoeft.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.