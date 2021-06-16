Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry "Bill" Honeycutt
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Henry 'Bill' Honeycutt, 70, was called home on June 11, 2021, on the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, after a long battle with COPD in Rapid City, S.D.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21. All services will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20; a vigil service will follow at 7.
A memorial will be established, in Bill's honor, to Wounded Warriors
Bill was born in Grand Island to Elmer and Hazel Honeycutt on Feb. 24, 1951. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969 and joined the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War, earning several commendations, including a Bronze Star Medal.
After returning home, he was a professional musician in bands that toured throughout the Midwest. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Barbara Auth, in Wisconsin.
Bill and Barb were married in 1972, and moved to Grand Island. Bill went to work for the FCC, utilizing radio and electronics skills he learned in the Army, earning a commendation from the director of the FCC for one of his investigations. He later began a career in furniture sales, where he successfully managed several stores, along with serving as a sales representative for a large furniture manufacturer.
Bill's love of music stayed with him his entire life through music ministry. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, hiking in the beautiful Black Hills, and entertaining his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Pat (Wendy); three grandchildren, Maggie, Simon and Logan; sister, Jackie (Tom); and brothers, Mike (Linda) and Jerry (Teresa); sisters-in-law, Audrey Murphy, Alice Auth, Wanda Evans (Gary), Becky Frese (Jerry); brothers-in-law, Tom Auth (Sharon); Rich Auth (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel; sisters, Kay and Lynette; brother, Butch (Lyn); mother- and father-in-law, Ray and Agnes Auth; brothers-in-law, Bob, David and Neil Auth, Don Murphy, Mike Jolkowski, Harvey Kelly, Marvin Eggers, and George Turner; nieces, Judy Helmer and Dawn Davison, and nephew, Jeff Hoeft.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
SD
Jun
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
SD
Jun
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
SD
Jun
22
Burial
1:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
so sorry to hear abut bill i coach pat and my mother baby sit pat 17 19 park ave .
tony washington
Friend
July 8, 2021
Mark and Kelley Billington
June 18, 2021
O Mrs Honeycutt, so sad to hear the passing of your husband, we bought are first furniture from him. You were my 2nd grade teacher, don't know if you remember me but I've never forgotten you or or husband. Prayers
Tammy Baumgartner Knuth
June 17, 2021
Praying for you and your families. Rest in peace Bill!
John and Nancy Slattery
Other
June 17, 2021
Rest in Peace, Bill.
Mike McDermott
June 16, 2021
Bill was sweet and kind and will be remembered in the hearts and minds of many individuals. It is beautiful he entered heaven on the Feast of The Sacred Heart of Jesus. May this brave soldier and devoted man be welcomed into heaven on angel´s wings.
Kathleen Dubas
June 16, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our condolences to all family members.
Jerry and Patricia Wright
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results