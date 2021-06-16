GREELEY - Jeff T. Welch, 57, of Greeley, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his family, in Greeley.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Welch Family Farm near Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will celebrate the Mass.
A private family inurnment was last year in the Church of the Visitation Cemetery at O'Connor.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Jeff was born Aug. 30, 1962, at Evergreen Park, Ill., the son of Arthur F. and Bernadine V. (Wells) Welch, Jr. Jeff grew up in Chicago, where he received his education and later worked in home remodeling and construction.
In 2017, he retired to Greeley where he tried his hand at farming. Jeff enjoyed refurbishing old tractors and loved being out on the farm.
He is survived by his mother, Bernadine "Buzz" Welch of St. Paul; sister and brother-in-law, Michele "Mickie" and John Consola of Frankfort, Ill.; brother and sister-in-law, Art and Debbie Welch of Chicago; sister-in-law, Kathy Welch of Havelock, N.C.; six nieces and nephews, John and Lupe Consola, Danielle Consola, Catherine Consola, Laura and Eric Rowe, Brendan Welch and Cpl. Justin Welch; and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur F. Welch, Jr.; brother, Stephen Welch; niece, Heather Consola; and grandparents, Alfred and Frances Wells and Arthur Sr. and Anna Welch.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Jeff's family and his video tribute viewed by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.