AURORA - Kenneth F. Dittmer, 92, of Aurora, formerly of Clarks, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Aurora Memorial Community Care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has elected to hold private services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerafuneral.com.
Kenneth F. Dittmer was born April 24, 1928, to Fredrick and Hazel (West) Dittmer in Clarks. Kenneth grew up in Clarks and attended grade school at Pleasant Hill Country School, then graduated from Clarks High School in 1946. Following his graduation, Kenneth then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he studied agricultural science.
On Oct. 22, 1948, he married Delores M. Fritz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City. They made their home on the family farm near Clarks until settling in their own home, and raising their children there. Kenneth continued to farm until his retirement.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing, gardening, landscaping and going to the horse races. He was baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City, where he remained a member his entire life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delores of Aurora; children, Gerald (Kathy) Dittmer of Clarks, Cheryl (Scott) Euler of Cookeville, Tenn., Christine ( Joe) Carlson of Clarks and Karen (Doug) Teten of Talmage; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren and number 22 on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Hazel Dittmer; and a sister, Wilma Didier, and her husband, Bernard.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 8, 2020.