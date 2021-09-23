ST. PAUL - Dr. Maurice "Doc" Damon Mathews, 87, of St. Paul passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jan Anderson and Pastor Jim Fruehling will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family burial will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs.
Maurice was born Oct. 29, 1933, to Orval and Elsie (Christensen) Mathews in Central City. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1951. He graduated in 1955 from Hastings College, where he met his future wife, Maedean Cornelius. In 1959, he graduated from Medical School at University of Nebraska Medical Center. The couple was united in marriage on June 16, 1956, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Over the years, the couple enjoyed many trips, mainly for hunting, fishing and Rotary. They were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul and the St. Paul Rotary Club. Maurice was also a member of the Nebraska Christmas Tree Growers Association, Quail Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant Forever, Turkey Federation, Nebraska Heartland Shooting Park, Nebraska Nut Growers Association and a 50-year member of Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. He was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.
Doc practiced family medicine in St. Paul for 39 years. He delivered more than 2,000 babies during his career. He also was instrumental in initiating the St. Paul EMTs.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking, mentoring youth in outdoor sports, reading, cheering on his grandchildren, and tending his black walnuts, various trees and vineyard. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.
Those left to live out his legacy include his wife of 65 years, Maedean Mathews of St. Paul; sons, Dr. Monty Mathews (Dr. Nancy) and their children, Carly, Drew and Dr. Haley Mathews, of Omaha, Mike Mathews (Katie) of Kearney and their children, Mitchell and Libby Mathews, of Kearney, and MacKenzie and Carlos Tejada, and their daughter, Mila Tejada, of Dallas; his son Mark's children, Megan and Jeff Fox of Omaha, and Levi Mathews, his girlfriend, Sharon Lynch, of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Sandy Fruehling (Dr. Richard Fruehling) of Grand Island and their sons, Erich, Kirk and Christian, and their families.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Maureen Mathews; and son, Mark Mathews.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.