Dr. Maurice Damon "Doc" Mathews
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Dr. Maurice "Doc" Damon Mathews, 87, of St. Paul passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jan Anderson and Pastor Jim Fruehling will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family burial will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs.
Maurice was born Oct. 29, 1933, to Orval and Elsie (Christensen) Mathews in Central City. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1951. He graduated in 1955 from Hastings College, where he met his future wife, Maedean Cornelius. In 1959, he graduated from Medical School at University of Nebraska Medical Center. The couple was united in marriage on June 16, 1956, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Over the years, the couple enjoyed many trips, mainly for hunting, fishing and Rotary. They were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul and the St. Paul Rotary Club. Maurice was also a member of the Nebraska Christmas Tree Growers Association, Quail Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant Forever, Turkey Federation, Nebraska Heartland Shooting Park, Nebraska Nut Growers Association and a 50-year member of Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. He was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.
Doc practiced family medicine in St. Paul for 39 years. He delivered more than 2,000 babies during his career. He also was instrumental in initiating the St. Paul EMTs.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking, mentoring youth in outdoor sports, reading, cheering on his grandchildren, and tending his black walnuts, various trees and vineyard. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.
Those left to live out his legacy include his wife of 65 years, Maedean Mathews of St. Paul; sons, Dr. Monty Mathews (Dr. Nancy) and their children, Carly, Drew and Dr. Haley Mathews, of Omaha, Mike Mathews (Katie) of Kearney and their children, Mitchell and Libby Mathews, of Kearney, and MacKenzie and Carlos Tejada, and their daughter, Mila Tejada, of Dallas; his son Mark's children, Megan and Jeff Fox of Omaha, and Levi Mathews, his girlfriend, Sharon Lynch, of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Sandy Fruehling (Dr. Richard Fruehling) of Grand Island and their sons, Erich, Kirk and Christian, and their families.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Maureen Mathews; and son, Mark Mathews.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.
5 Entries
Maidean I am so sorry for your loss I would have liked to came with Diane but I´ve been laid up with my back and didn´t feel like I could take the ride. Gods blessing to you.
Beverly strong
Family
September 23, 2021
Mike and family: your dad was a friend and a good man. My prayers are with you.
Gordon Hrnicek
September 23, 2021
Maedean and family, our deepest sympathies and prayers to your family at this time, may Doc revel in heaven, pitching like a young man and catching the biggest fish ever!
Bob and Cheryl Gregoski
September 23, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies for the entire family... May `doc´ forever R.I.P.
Russ Nesiba
Other
September 23, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the passing of one of our favorite people. Memories of good times will always be with us. Praying for you and your dear family. Nev and Gordy
Dr. Gordon and Nev Fredrickson
Friend
September 22, 2021
