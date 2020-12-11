RAVENNA - Michael D. Jackson, 70, of Ravenna passed away at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln on Dec. 9, 2020, from natural causes. Mike was born in York on Aug. 26, 1950, to Dixie and Paul Jackson. In 1970 he married Nancy Bernet. From this union two daughters were born: Andrea and Erin. Mike lived in Ravenna most of his life, moving there in 1958. He graduated from Ravenna in 1968 and remained in Ravenna working for the BNSF Railroad for 40 years. He retired in 2010. In 1995, he married Kathleen Clark. Together, in 1995 they started their Rafter JX Ranch, raising Red Angus cattle. He enjoyed life on the ranch. Horses, cattle and dogs were always part of his day. There was always a pot of coffee for anyone wanting to sit around "the table" for a visit. Mike retired from the cattle business in 2017. Mike excelled at leather working. He spent many hours at his leather workbench. His love of cars made him the consummate "Car Guy." He exhibited his 1940 Ford Coupe throughout Nebraska and brought home many awards and trophies. He could tell you something about every car ever made. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kathleen; his parents, Orville "Buck" and Dixie Buxton of St. Paul; his two daughters, Andrea (Nunie) Casarez of Katy, Texas, and Erin (Travis) Nye of Ravenna; five grandchildren, Brandon, Sophia, and Jackson Casarez and Avery and Taytem Nye. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. Inurnment will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo. A private burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: 33070 Shelton Road, Ravenna, NE 68869.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
RIP big guy, you and Kathy were always so good to us fellow railroaders.
So sorry for your loss Kathy.
Don Peterson
D.L. Peterson
December 15, 2020
RIP Mike. Countless days and nights working around Mike in one capacity or another for 40 years. He always managed a smile or a grin even when things got tough. Good man to be around, a guy you could count on. He will be missed.
A T Woodward
December 14, 2020
Prayers of sympathy in your grieving as Mike was a real good classmate in 1968!
Sorry for your loss!
Barbara Derby-Ripp
December 12, 2020
Sending sincere sympathy to Mike´s family!
Rod and Edna Mae Dethlefs
December 12, 2020
You have our deepest sympathies
Iris & Steve Luth
December 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Mike was a good guy. Seeing him at car shows, you could tell he was proud of his car. He will be missed