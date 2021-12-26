Menu
Robert Meyer
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Robert "Bob" L. Meyer, 68, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
All Faiths Funeral is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 26, 2021.
All Faiths Funeral Home
My short time at Home Depot was made way more special with Bob being there. What a neat person! You will be missed. What a jolly laugh he had.
Vicki Faltys
Friend
December 29, 2021
We miss him at Home Depot. So much laughter that's quiet now.
corinne gustin
Work
December 28, 2021
I didn't get to say goodbye and miss our days of loading the truck and the complaining to each other about what irritated us from day to day. You will be missed. My condolences to your family.
Laurie
Work
December 28, 2021
We don't even know to say how much everyone loved this guy. Funny, laughing, those dimples, crackers and cheese and sausage at Aunt Teresa's in Hastings. Most of all, our best salesman of tools at Home Depot. We will miss you cousin Bob.
Dan, Joni Johnson and Joshua McCoy
Family
December 28, 2021
We will miss you immensely at ghevdepot
Regins
December 27, 2021
I´ll miss sitting in the brake room talking about old trucks with you Bob!!
Jimmie Thompson
December 27, 2021
