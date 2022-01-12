Menu
Ronald Charles Edzards
FUNERAL HOME
Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue
Burwell, NE
ORD - Ronald Charles Edzards was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to John Rinehart Edzards and Cleo Naomi (Bailey) Edzards, and passed away at home in Ord on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Burial will be at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Serene Samuel will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the Valley County Hospital Foundation.
Ron married Patty Jo Sears in December 1969.
Ron leaves behind his wife, Patty; sons, Eric (Michelle) of Columbus, Duane Ahlman (Crystal) of Omaha, Kevan of Ord and Adam (Michelle) of Ord; daughter, Patty Ahlman (Tim Ward) of Omaha; grandsons, Blake, Kody and Jeramiah Edzards; granddaughters, Caitlin Edzards and Gaby Walker; and a great-grandson, Alex Walke; three brothers-in-law, Ron (Molly) Sears of Shelton, Galen Sears (Gene McIntosh) of Grand Island, and Brian (Delta) Sears of Arcadia.
Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Dan Arganbright.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hitchcock Funeral Home
