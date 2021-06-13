SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Sheryla "Sheri" Michelle (Hongsermeier) Thielbar, 56, of Schaumburg, Ill., formerly of Grand Island, passed peacefully on April 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life service in her honor will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Steven Peeler will officiate. The family will greet friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church.

Sheri was born Sept. 25, 1964, in Grand Island to Earle and Carole (Stettner) Hongsermeier. She was baptized April 25, 1965, and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church. She took dancing from age 3 to her senior year of high school. She received her education at District 28 and Northwest High School, graduating in 1982 as salutatorian.

Sheri worked at Midtown Holiday Inn during high school, played saxophone in band all four years of high school and was a Vikette. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

On Feb. 14, 1992, she married Les Thielbar in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the Naval Chapel. They were blessed with two special sons - Zachary and Joshua Thielbar - who were the joy her life.

She worked for Kelly Services in San Diego. Sheri was a Husker fan since she was 8 years old, and loved going with her parents to the games. Sheri and her mom traveled to the Bahamas - oh, what fun! She also loved Mardi Gras.

Survivors include her mother, Carole Hongsermeier of Grand Island; her sons, Zachary and Joshua Thielbar of Streamwood, Ill.; three aunts, Luetta Johnston, Phyllis Hongsermeier and Georgia Stettner; cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Susan Leigh; her father, Earle Duane, who died July 31, 2006; and her grandparents, Franklin and Geneva Stettner and William and Ella Hongsermeier.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 13, 2021.