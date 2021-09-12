Menu
Shirley M. Reimers
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest High School
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Shirley M. Reimers, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Shirley was born July 30, 1936, at Elba, the daughter of Lars and Clara (Hansen) Andersen.
She attended Grand Island Public Schools. Shirley married the love of her life, Richard Reimers, on Sept. 8, 1951. They made their home in Grand Island, where they welcomed seven children.
Shirley cherished her own children and cared for many others as a head cook for Northwest High School for 26 years. She enjoyed collecting bells and playing bingo. She adored her 14 grandchildren and any time spent with them was a good time.
Shirley is survived by her children, Nancy (Duane) Stevenson of Pennsylvania, David (Julie) Reimers of Grand Island, Darlene Leeds of Kansas, Margorie (Randy) Jordan of Grand Island and Charlene (Leslie) Lautenschlager of Palmer; sister-in-law, Lois Andersen of North Platte; dear friends, Jeanette and Stan Peterson of Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, in 1994; children, Marlene and Gene; son-in-law, Del Leeds; brothers, Lyle, and Lars (Joyce) Andersen; and sister, Arlene (Emil) Kosmicki.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
NE
