Steven Keith Jardine, 52, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeff Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church or to the family for the children's education.
Steve was born Feb. 27, 1969, in Grand Island to Keith and Pam Jardine. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education at Grand Island Northwest. He attended Southeast Community College in Beatrice on a golf scholarship.
Steve married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Deborah Kuhlman, on Aug. 29, 1992. The couple resided in Grand Island and were the proud parents of a son, Jaden, of Lincoln, and twin daughters, Brooke and Jordan, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High last month.
Steve was a member of Riverside Golf Club, Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. He was an avid golfer, a Husker football fan, an Oklahoma basketball fan and a Kansas City Royals baseball fan. He was co-owner of a family business, Farmland Irrigation, until the business was sold in 2014. After that, Steve was extremely proud to start his own promising agricultural sales company.
All golfers have "golf stories" and Steve was no exception. He scored three holes-in-one. One of them was in a terrible round of golf, and those who witnessed it share that he said, "you're about to see something special," proceeded to the tee and got a hole-in-one. He finished with "all it takes is one swing." Steve was not just a golf storyteller, but a great storyteller overall. He could quote movie lines from many popular movies, and knew every line from Caddyshack.
Steve was a stormchaser and loved a good thunderstorm. Those who did not know him well would think he was tough, and that was what he wanted them to think. Those who knew and loved him know he was incredibly soft-hearted.
Steve is survived by his wife Deborah "Deb"; children, Jaden Keith, Brooke M. and Jordan L.; parents, Keith and Pam Jardine; sisters, Shelly Harvey and Jennifer (Ellis) Jardine; brothers-in-law, Russ Harvey, Tim (Tracie), Phil (Candy) and Mike (Angie) Kuhlman; mother-in-law, Janice Kuhlman; father-in-law, Don Kuhlman (Julie); grandmother, Arlene Boyd; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and Mylie Jo, his special puppy friend.
He was preceded in death by special grandparents.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.