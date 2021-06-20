With my deepest sympathy I remember Steve. I had so much fun growing up hunting with Steve, Keith, and my father. All the rides down country roads, ditches, corn fields, as well as hauling around blinds and decoys around the river. Wouldn't trade those times for anything! Oh and there was the big river raft ride down the Platte on that big black raft! My heartfelt condolences to the Jardine families. This is never an easy time but please know that my deepest thoughts and prayers are with you. Your family will always mean a great deal to ours, we feel your loss.

Scott Schirkofsky Friend July 9, 2021