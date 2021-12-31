Steven L. Toner, 61, of Grand Island passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at the Grand Island Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 31, 2021.
So sorry for the loss of Steve. When I hear his name it reminds me of when I first started working for the Toner Inc in 1979. Steve was working setting up augers in "auger land" behind shop! He was working away and singing "COCA COLA COWBOY" . He was a Great person to work for along with the Toner family. He will be fondly remembered! Always called me "Butcher"
Francis (Butch) Whelan
January 8, 2022
Sorry for the Toner family loss.
Rod and Colleen Schmidt
Family
January 6, 2022
His friendship in our family will stay forever so sorry for your loss dear ones!!
Henrietta Willman
Friend
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Steve will be missed by so many!
Doug Schneiderheinz
Friend
January 6, 2022
I was saddened to hear of Steve´s passing. I remember Steve´s athletic talents, but more so his ever present smile and laughter. The Toner Family was always a happy and jovial tribe! They always appeared to bring happiness and joy into whatever they were doing. Call it a pursuit of happiness! It was contagious! My prayers go out to Steve´s immediate family and the Toner Family. God bless you all!
Tim Ward
School
January 6, 2022
Thankful for many fond memories with Steve and the Toner family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Steve.
Dawn Mallette (Kuzelka)
Friend
January 4, 2022
One of my baseball players that I will never forget what great person.
Jack Petska
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this hard time. Steve always had a big smile whenever we asked about his family. Rest in Peace good friend.
Cindy Wells
Friend
January 3, 2022
Great family Great Man sorry for your lost
ted rother
Friend
January 3, 2022
Dear Lisa, Anna, Mimi and Shay,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Steve lived a God filled life and taught so many about God´s love. His faith helps all who knew him during this time. May you feel God´s loving embrace as you move forward.
All our love and deepest sympathies,
Anne and Steve
Anne and Steve Lenz
Family
January 3, 2022
Lisa, Anna, and Mimi,
Although we were neighbors, I did not really get to know Steve until he helped Pastor Randy Fett at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. He shared his music, sang, played his guitar at Wednesday evening services and helped Pastor Randy start a Sunday morning worship praise band of which I became a member. Steve played with us for a while until we got going. He shared his musical talent and Gods love, so we could sing Gods praises at our church. Rest in Peace, Steve.
Norm and I will be out of town on Friday so will not be able to attend his services but are mailing a donation to the Grace Foundation in his memory.
Cheryl Nietfeldt
Friend
January 3, 2022
Lisa and Family -
We are so sorry for your great loss! Only God knows why, but we know Steve is safe at home with the Lord and in no more pain. Our love, sympathy and prayers will continue to be with you in the days ahead.
Love and Blessings,
The Guyette's
Tony and Susie
Tony and Susie Guyette
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sorry to here about Steve, we'd get done playing BB go down to Nettie's have a cool one and sometimes a Cigar gonna miss him God bless.
George Katrouzos
January 3, 2022
Prayers and condolences to the whole family and may all the great memories continue to to heal your hearts.
Kevin Zahm
Friend
January 3, 2022
A great man in so many ways! A highlight of my life was harmonizing to Steve and John Croghan in the First Pres Praise Band. Thanks to Steve and Lisa for shining Christ´s light on so many of us.
Gayle and Ralph Bradley
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sorry to hear of Steve passing, we are out of the country till the 14th. You & the girls are in our prayers.
Dan & Cathy Denman
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Deepest Sympathy.
Mary and Jack Schultz
January 2, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to the Toner Family.
Steve and Tami Ward
Friend
January 1, 2022
Deepest Sympathy to the Toner Family. You're in our prayers.
Roy Niemoth and Family
January 1, 2022
To the Steve Toner family. You have my deepest sympathy. God bless you all. I will not be able to make it. But my thoughts and prayers are with everyone.
Larry Kosmicki
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. We have good memories of times at the lake.
Bob and Jane Patterson
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our prayers for the entire family! A life full of love and accomplishments Rest In Peace!
Tom and Holly Rathman
December 31, 2021
Our hearts go out to you Lisa & your family at this time of sorrow. May you knowing that we are thinking of you all & keeping you in our prayers, give you the strength to get through the trying days now & in the days ahead. God Bless Steve´s soul & also mat God bless you & the girls.
Barb & Roger Luebbe
December 31, 2021
Lisa, so sorry to hear about Steves passing. What a great guy, wonderful to be with, father, businessman, funny.. our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. Brian and Carey Hamilton
Brian Hamilton
Friend
December 31, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.