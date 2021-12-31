Steven L. Toner, 61, of Grand Island passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at the Grand Island Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 31, 2021.