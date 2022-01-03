Steven Toner, 61, of Grand Island, passed peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Steve will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grace Foundation, P.O. Box 5111, Grand Island, NE 68802. Funds will be used to pay the registration fees of cancer patients who want to participate in the Race For Grace. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Recently, someone shared that, like outgrowing life in your mother's womb, Steve's death was like outgrowing this world, giving way to a rebirth into his next eternal one. Surely, many loved ones welcomed him home where he is experiencing God's unconditional love, the heavenly host of choirs, and the exuberant freedom of being cancer-free. Steve was born in Wahoo on Feb. 26, 1960, to Rose Ann (Reiff) Toner and Larry Toner. He moved around many places as a kid - from Omaha, Lexington and York to Kansas City, Mo., and finally settling in Grand Island. He attended Grand Island Senior High and was a tremendous athlete. He later attended the University of South Dakota, where he obtained a scholarship to play basketball for the Coyotes. Steve said he didn't play but rather practiced with the really tall, fast guys. He recently reminisced about his four-point career, but more importantly, he met some of the best friends of his life who remained so until the end. After graduation, Steve worked for Case Credit where he called on past-due customers, especially recalling one who greeted him with a cattle prod. In 1985, he joined his dad at Toner's Inc. in Grand Island, where he started working in the parts department and gradually worked his way into sales and management. Later, his brother Jim would join in helping to build a multi-store operation. He served on the Case IH and Cub Cadet Lawn Equipment Dealer advisory boards and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Board. After selling the family business, Steve remained as a manager of several stores for Titan Machinery. His final career move was to Inland Truck Parts, where he served as general manager to open the new Grand Island facility. Who said an old dog couldn't learn new tricks? Some of Steve's best life goals were decided over a beer and written on a napkin at Nettie's (Ruff's bar). Here, he committed himself to run the New York City marathon and learn how to play the guitar. With the first five chords written on a Nettie's napkin, he began his love of music and guitar. This led him to the First Presbyterian Church's Praise band and choir, where he discovered his vocal talent. Steve said the most important accomplishment of his life was how much he knew and loved God. He told us God especially revealed himself through these glorious musical experiences. He dedicated many years to introducing hundreds of kids to God as a Sunday school teacher and Wednesday worship skills leader. Work and volunteer achievements aside, Steve said time spent with his wife and family was the most valuable. His dad, Larry, is credited with introducing him to the love of his life, Lisa (Hellwig) Toner. They were married in 1990 and were blessed with daughters, Anna and Mimi, and most recently a wonderful son-in-law, Shay Schanaman. Steve absolutely loved attending Anna's piano competitions and musicals, watching Mimi cheer for the Huskers, and following Shay's Husker baseball career. He was an avid NASCAR and Formula One racing fan and cherished every family vacation, especially his cancer bucket list trip to Hawaii in January 2020. The best of times, however, were spent with neighbors, family and friends at their Sherman Reservoir Lake home. Steve's life was cut far too short but he battled it without complaints or negativity. He gave it his best shot and lived by the motto "the worst thing is never the last thing." He is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters Anna Toner and Mimi (Shay) Schanaman; his parents, Larry and Rose Ann Toner; siblings Laura Moccia, Clark (Nancy) Toner and Jim (Susan) Toner; his faithful dog, Rev; and many amazing in-laws and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Werner and Erma Reiff and Harold and Marge Toner; a brother-in-law, Paul Moccia; a cousin-in-law, Ron Wright; his father-in-law, Bob Hellwig; and mother-in-law, Marian Hellwig.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.
So sorry for the loss of Steve. When I hear his name it reminds me of when I first started working for the Toner Inc in 1979. Steve was working setting up augers in "auger land" behind shop! He was working away and singing "COCA COLA COWBOY" . He was a Great person to work for along with the Toner family. He will be fondly remembered! Always called me "Butcher"
Francis (Butch) Whelan
January 8, 2022
Sorry for the Toner family loss.
Rod and Colleen Schmidt
Family
January 6, 2022
His friendship in our family will stay forever so sorry for your loss dear ones!!
Henrietta Willman
Friend
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Steve will be missed by so many!
Doug Schneiderheinz
Friend
January 6, 2022
I was saddened to hear of Steve´s passing. I remember Steve´s athletic talents, but more so his ever present smile and laughter. The Toner Family was always a happy and jovial tribe! They always appeared to bring happiness and joy into whatever they were doing. Call it a pursuit of happiness! It was contagious! My prayers go out to Steve´s immediate family and the Toner Family. God bless you all!
Tim Ward
School
January 6, 2022
Thankful for many fond memories with Steve and the Toner family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Steve.
Dawn Mallette (Kuzelka)
Friend
January 4, 2022
One of my baseball players that I will never forget what great person.
Jack Petska
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this hard time. Steve always had a big smile whenever we asked about his family. Rest in Peace good friend.
Cindy Wells
Friend
January 3, 2022
Great family Great Man sorry for your lost
ted rother
Friend
January 3, 2022
Dear Lisa, Anna, Mimi and Shay,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Steve lived a God filled life and taught so many about God´s love. His faith helps all who knew him during this time. May you feel God´s loving embrace as you move forward.
All our love and deepest sympathies,
Anne and Steve
Anne and Steve Lenz
Family
January 3, 2022
Lisa, Anna, and Mimi,
Although we were neighbors, I did not really get to know Steve until he helped Pastor Randy Fett at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. He shared his music, sang, played his guitar at Wednesday evening services and helped Pastor Randy start a Sunday morning worship praise band of which I became a member. Steve played with us for a while until we got going. He shared his musical talent and Gods love, so we could sing Gods praises at our church. Rest in Peace, Steve.
Norm and I will be out of town on Friday so will not be able to attend his services but are mailing a donation to the Grace Foundation in his memory.
Cheryl Nietfeldt
Friend
January 3, 2022
Lisa and Family -
We are so sorry for your great loss! Only God knows why, but we know Steve is safe at home with the Lord and in no more pain. Our love, sympathy and prayers will continue to be with you in the days ahead.
Love and Blessings,
The Guyette's
Tony and Susie
Tony and Susie Guyette
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sorry to here about Steve, we'd get done playing BB go down to Nettie's have a cool one and sometimes a Cigar gonna miss him God bless.
George Katrouzos
January 3, 2022
Prayers and condolences to the whole family and may all the great memories continue to to heal your hearts.
Kevin Zahm
Friend
January 3, 2022
A great man in so many ways! A highlight of my life was harmonizing to Steve and John Croghan in the First Pres Praise Band. Thanks to Steve and Lisa for shining Christ´s light on so many of us.
Gayle and Ralph Bradley
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sorry to hear of Steve passing, we are out of the country till the 14th. You & the girls are in our prayers.
Dan & Cathy Denman
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Deepest Sympathy.
Mary and Jack Schultz
January 2, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to the Toner Family.
Steve and Tami Ward
Friend
January 1, 2022
Deepest Sympathy to the Toner Family. You're in our prayers.
Roy Niemoth and Family
January 1, 2022
To the Steve Toner family. You have my deepest sympathy. God bless you all. I will not be able to make it. But my thoughts and prayers are with everyone.
Larry Kosmicki
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. We have good memories of times at the lake.
Bob and Jane Patterson
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our prayers for the entire family! A life full of love and accomplishments Rest In Peace!
Tom and Holly Rathman
December 31, 2021
Our hearts go out to you Lisa & your family at this time of sorrow. May you knowing that we are thinking of you all & keeping you in our prayers, give you the strength to get through the trying days now & in the days ahead. God Bless Steve´s soul & also mat God bless you & the girls.
Barb & Roger Luebbe
December 31, 2021
Lisa, so sorry to hear about Steves passing. What a great guy, wonderful to be with, father, businessman, funny.. our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. Brian and Carey Hamilton
Brian Hamilton
Friend
December 31, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.