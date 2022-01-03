Steven Toner, 61, of Grand Island, passed peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Service to honor Steve will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grace Foundation, P.O. Box 5111, Grand Island, NE 68802. Funds will be used to pay the registration fees of cancer patients who want to participate in the Race For Grace.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Recently, someone shared that, like outgrowing life in your mother's womb, Steve's death was like outgrowing this world, giving way to a rebirth into his next eternal one. Surely, many loved ones welcomed him home where he is experiencing God's unconditional love, the heavenly host of choirs, and the exuberant freedom of being cancer-free.

Steve was born in Wahoo on Feb. 26, 1960, to Rose Ann (Reiff) Toner and Larry Toner. He moved around many places as a kid - from Omaha, Lexington and York to Kansas City, Mo., and finally settling in Grand Island. He attended Grand Island Senior High and was a tremendous athlete. He later attended the University of South Dakota, where he obtained a scholarship to play basketball for the Coyotes. Steve said he didn't play but rather practiced with the really tall, fast guys. He recently reminisced about his four-point career, but more importantly, he met some of the best friends of his life who remained so until the end.

After graduation, Steve worked for Case Credit where he called on past-due customers, especially recalling one who greeted him with a cattle prod. In 1985, he joined his dad at Toner's Inc. in Grand Island, where he started working in the parts department and gradually worked his way into sales and management. Later, his brother Jim would join in helping to build a multi-store operation.

He served on the Case IH and Cub Cadet Lawn Equipment Dealer advisory boards and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Board. After selling the family business, Steve remained as a manager of several stores for Titan Machinery. His final career move was to Inland Truck Parts, where he served as general manager to open the new Grand Island facility. Who said an old dog couldn't learn new tricks?

Some of Steve's best life goals were decided over a beer and written on a napkin at Nettie's (Ruff's bar). Here, he committed himself to run the New York City marathon and learn how to play the guitar. With the first five chords written on a Nettie's napkin, he began his love of music and guitar. This led him to the First Presbyterian Church's Praise band and choir, where he discovered his vocal talent.

Steve said the most important accomplishment of his life was how much he knew and loved God. He told us God especially revealed himself through these glorious musical experiences. He dedicated many years to introducing hundreds of kids to God as a Sunday school teacher and Wednesday worship skills leader.

Work and volunteer achievements aside, Steve said time spent with his wife and family was the most valuable. His dad, Larry, is credited with introducing him to the love of his life, Lisa (Hellwig) Toner. They were married in 1990 and were blessed with daughters, Anna and Mimi, and most recently a wonderful son-in-law, Shay Schanaman.

Steve absolutely loved attending Anna's piano competitions and musicals, watching Mimi cheer for the Huskers, and following Shay's Husker baseball career. He was an avid NASCAR and Formula One racing fan and cherished every family vacation, especially his cancer bucket list trip to Hawaii in January 2020. The best of times, however, were spent with neighbors, family and friends at their Sherman Reservoir Lake home.

Steve's life was cut far too short but he battled it without complaints or negativity. He gave it his best shot and lived by the motto "the worst thing is never the last thing."

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters Anna Toner and Mimi (Shay) Schanaman; his parents, Larry and Rose Ann Toner; siblings Laura Moccia, Clark (Nancy) Toner and Jim (Susan) Toner; his faithful dog, Rev; and many amazing in-laws and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Werner and Erma Reiff and Harold and Marge Toner; a brother-in-law, Paul Moccia; a cousin-in-law, Ron Wright; his father-in-law, Bob Hellwig; and mother-in-law, Marian Hellwig.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.