Susan "Sue" C. Angeles, 68, of Grand Island passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Center.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Chaplain Andrew Springer will officiate.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.