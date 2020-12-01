PINCKNEYVILLE -- Edward Leo Kellerman, 90, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 26, 2020, in Pinckneyville Community Hospital as a result of COVID.

Mr. Kellerman worked all his adult life (and most of his youth) as a farmer in Perry County, Illinois. He also worked as an operating engineer and coal miner, retiring from both.

He attended Eichol's and St. Mary Magdalen schools.

His family was a very important part of his life and the many memories will now be cherished by those left behind. A common memory his children and grandchildren all held was his gentleness with and kindness to the family babies and little ones. Besides his loving family, Mr. Kellerman was very, very proud of the farm that he bought from his father as a young man, lovingly cared for since 1952. He was one on one with that land, putting in blood, sweat, and tears to make it what it is today - the family farm. As recently as two weeks ago, he was supervising the farm harvesting activities; and in the summer of 2020, he was operating some of the oversized farm implements himself - having the time of his life - because of the loving care from his sons who assisted him.

Ed was born June 22, 1930, in Perry County, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Virginia (Kujawa) Kellerman.

He married LaVina Arlene Welsch on Oct. 5, 1950, in St. Bruno's Catholic Church in Pinckneyville. She preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2018.

Ed is survived by his children, Brenda Erickson Davis (Dr. Thomas W.) of Carbondale; and Jerry (Carol Darlene) Kellerman, Doug (Carol Ann) Kellerman, Kevin (Shirley) Kellerman, Darryl (Kimberly) Kellerman and Keith Kellerman, all of Pinckneyville.

He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Davis, Kyle Erickson, Teacia (Peter) Andrew, Teneil (Ruben) Sanchez, Travis (Amber) Kellerman, Erica (Casey) Stick, Adam (Bekki) Kellerman, Luke (Brandy) Kellerman, Todd (Dana) Kellerman, Jennifer Gunn (Eric), Jared (Whitney) Kellerman, Justin (Jordyn) Kellerman, Kasey Kellerman, Paul Kellerman, Jordan (Kelsy) Kellerman, and Amanda (Michael) McCoy. He is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren, Dax Davis; McKenna, Morgan, and Maya Andrew; Sofia Sanchez; Addilyn, Emma, and Alexander Kellerman; Jacob, Jackson, Aubrey Kellerman; Harper Kellerman; and Eleanor Kellerman; Rylee and Ryker Batson; Jaedon, Lynnen, and Bellamy Kellerman; Oliver and Noah Kellerman; Bryar, Bella, and Blythe Bauza; and Hallie Jo Kellerman. Also surviving are three stepgrandchildren, Ashley (Heather) Presswood, Madison (Megan) Presswood, and Abigail (Kyle) Hammonds; and seven great-stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Louis and Ray Kellerman; a sister, Fran Sinn; and sisters-in-law, Marlene and Jeanette Kellerman and Alveria Knatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Virginia Kellerman; brothers, Bert and Muriel Kellerman; sister, Virginia Bathon; parents-in-law, Sylvester and Cecilia Welsch; sister-in-law, Dolores Kellerman; brothers-in-law, Ben Welsch, George Knatt, and Paul Bathon; grandson, Noel Kellerman; and great- granddaughters, Haley and Hollis Kellerman. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside burial services will be at Todds Mill, with Father Augustine Ibezimako officiating. A Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of Mr. Kellerman's life will be at a later date when it is safe to gather.

Memorials may be made to the Caring and Sharing Thrift Shop (for healthcare career scholarships) or to St. Bruno's School, both in Pinckneyville, and will be accepted by the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.