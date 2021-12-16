Alice Lorine Peck

SULPHUR, Okla. -- Alice Lorine Peck, 77, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, in Sulphur, Oklahoma, where she was living with her daughter due to failing health.

Alice was a member of the Compassion Church in Sulphur. She was the wife of the late Daniel F. Peck, who died on Aug. 8, 2003. She and Dan met at Hughes Aircraft in El Segundo, California, where they both worked. They were married in 1981.

Alice was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Morganfield, Kentucky, to the late Stanley and Cordelia (Parris) McCormack. She grew up near Hiawatha, Utah, and attended San Francisco University after her high school graduation in Hawthorne, California. She earned a bachelor's degree in human resources. She also served as a chief petty officer in the United States Navy and received her honorable discharge in 1980. Later she graduated from the Gemological Institute of America. She spent several years operating Peck Technologies, where she made jewelry. Alice had many friends in South Carolina and served as past president of the Women's Republican Party Club of Orangeburg.

Survivors include her three daughters, Tammy Grafton (Geoff) of Oklahoma, Dawn Patton of Iowa and Lorraine Parga of California. Also included are her stepdaughter, Dann Thomas (Roy) of St. Matthews; and stepson, Lance Peck of Georgia. Alice has three grandchildren, Eric Grafton (Ashley) of Missouri, Alice Whitmire (Aaron) of Oklahoma and Taylor Maaliki of Iowa. Her five great-grandsons are Reese Grafton, Thomas Grafton, Theo Grafton, Michael Whitmire and Jacob Whitmire. Alice also has two surviving sisters, Margie Gard of California and Nadine Potter of Tennessee.

Services were entrusted to Okla. Her cremains will be buried beside her late husband at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.