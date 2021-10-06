Menu
Barbara Mayers
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Barbara Mayers

ORANGEBURG -- Evangelist Barbara Mayers, 73, of 157 Waycross St., died Oct. 4, 2021, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Garden of Prayer Holiness Church. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m.. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and deepest sympathy to the family. May God keep you strong during these difficult and dark days. So sorry to hear of Barbara´s passing
Eartha Felder Coulter
Work
October 9, 2021
My deepest Condolences to the family. I'm so sorry for your loss, may God continue strengthen you. Is my prayer.
Rev. Betty Tyler
October 9, 2021
Sending family my prayers and deepest condolences. May God strengthen and comfort you at this time. Asking God walk with you.
Angela Lewis-Eden
October 8, 2021
Condolences to the family. May the Lord give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Janet Fields
Other
October 8, 2021
