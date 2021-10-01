Menu
Beverly Kim Owens
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
Saint George, SC

Beverly Kim Owens

HARLEYVILLE -- Beverly "Bunny" Kim Owens, 65, of Harleyville, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence.

Due to COVID, the family will have a private service at a later date.

Beverly was born on March 18, 1956, in Holly Hill, a daughter of the late John Archie and Dorothy Lane Owens. She was a lifelong member of Maxwell Variety Store. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Darren L. Owens, Ronald K. "Skip" Owens and Archie Louie Owens.

Surviving are her daughters, Charlotte R. (Corey) Mackay, Neeses and Charlie Nicole (Kyle Bonnette) Maxwell, Rosinville; grandchildren, Cameron Paraday, Zachery Paraday and Lucas McKettrick.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 1, 2021.
