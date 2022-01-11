Menu
Blondell Jamison Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Blondell Jamison Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deaconess Blondell Jamison Davis, 66, of Orangeburg, will

be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 a.m. at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church

of Deliverance, located at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg, followed by burial services at

Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery located at 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg.

Deaconess Davis passed on Jan. 10, 2022, at the residence.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral

Home.

A wake for Deaconess Davis will follow the visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. also at

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Livestreaming of the services can be accessed through

www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral.

Deaconess Davis leaves to cherish her memories with her children, the Rev. James T. (Katinia) Davis, Mamie D. (Wilbur) Huggins, and Kenneth L. Davis; along with a host of siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting [email protected] . Arrangements are entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance
1662 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
I met Blondell many years ago, she was our travel agent and this was the first time I ever went to the Caribbean, she was so sweet and kind, she made sure everyone was enjoying their self in our trip, Rest In Peace faithful servant
Barbara Cleckley
Friend
January 26, 2022
BELATED CONDOLENCES. GOD NEVER LEAVES US NOR FORSAKE US.GOD IS WITH US ALWAYS.TRUST GOD DURING YOUR MOST CHALLENGING TIMES.LOVE AND BLESSINGS TO ALL.WILKINSON CLASSMATE 1961.
DELORES LEWIS
January 18, 2022
I pray that your family will find comfort in her loving memories. May God bless you!
Sharon Ellison
Other
January 14, 2022
Sincere condolence to the Davis' family. Prayers for your strength as you morn the departure of a beautiful young lady that I enjoyed her friendship. Be blessed.
Shirley B. Caldwell
Friend
January 14, 2022
I offer my most humble sympathy. A very kind hearted lady. Treated me like family, away from home. I adore those skating days. May God continue to carry you, family.
Donald Price
Friend
January 13, 2022
My Condolences to The Davis Family praying for healing and strength
Audrey Stevenson & Family
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the Davis family, look to h the hills which our help comes from, it comes from our Lord and savior, he will always be there to fill that void. Blondell will truly be miss , we love her but God love her best.
Gloria Frazier
Family
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss .May God give family and friends comfort during this most difficult time.She will truely be miss by many.
Kelvin Busby and Family
January 12, 2022
so sorry for your lost mrs Blondell was a beautiful person inside and out.Take care and God bless
Livvie and Floyd Davis
Friend
January 12, 2022
Blondell never met a stranger. She was a wonderful friend and she had a wonderful sense of humor. Sleep in peace my dear friend. To the Davis Family, please accept my condolences.
Jacqueline Davis
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. May your family experience God´s love and peace during your time of sorrow. I am lifting y´all up in prayer.
Cynthia Daniels
Other
January 11, 2022
My condolences to the Davis Family. May God be your comforter at this most difficult time. Lean on the God for your strength because he's your strength, strength like no other.
Geneva Haigler Sharrow
Other
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Blondell is like family to us and will be missed immensely. Prayers and love to her many family and friends
Lettie Felder
January 11, 2022
My condolences to the family... Ma Blonde will truly be missed by ALL THAT KNEW HER!!! May you guys continue to cherish all the special memories that yall have of her...REST IN PEACE MA BLONDE!!! IM TRULY SORRY LANIE, VAL, CAMIE, AND HER KIDS....
Tarsha Davis
January 11, 2022
