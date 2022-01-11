Blondell Jamison Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deaconess Blondell Jamison Davis, 66, of Orangeburg, will

be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 a.m. at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church

of Deliverance, located at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg, followed by burial services at

Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery located at 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg.

Deaconess Davis passed on Jan. 10, 2022, at the residence.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral

Home.

A wake for Deaconess Davis will follow the visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. also at

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Livestreaming of the services can be accessed through

www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral.

Deaconess Davis leaves to cherish her memories with her children, the Rev. James T. (Katinia) Davis, Mamie D. (Wilbur) Huggins, and Kenneth L. Davis; along with a host of siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting [email protected] . Arrangements are entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.