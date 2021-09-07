Menu
Brenda Denise Jones Smalls
Brenda Denise Jones Smalls

AIKEN -- The funeral for Mrs. Brenda Denise "Jazzy B" Jones Smalls, 38, of 735 Maple Drive, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., Denmark.

Burial will be in Lemon Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mrs. Smalls, the daughter of David Jones II and Brenda Lee Jones-Broughton, was born on Feb. 10, 1983, in Barnwell. She entered into eternal rest on Sept. 6, at her residence in Aiken.

Mrs. Brenda was educated in the Bamberg District 2 public schools. She attended Denmark Technical College in Denmark and majored in business education, receiving her associate's degree. She then transferred and attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and studied middle-level education Englisheading. She later attended USC Aiken in Aiken as she pursued a degree in counseling education.

Brenda worked at Amazon Fulfillment Center as a learning training management coordinator.

Brenda attended Progressive Church of our Lord Jesus Christ Inc. and was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ. She prayed for her soulmate and devoted husband, Marcus N. Smalls, and they were married on Feb. 10, 2018. God and her family were her top priority in life.

Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, David Lee Jones III; her uncle, Luther Broughton Jr.; and her grandparents, Mr. Luther Broughton and Emma Lee Broughton.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two devoted daughters, Aaliyah and Marquesha Smalls; five sons, Malik, Marcus, Amari, Marquez and Ja'Marcus Smalls; two brothers, Joshua Edward Jones and Christopher Sinclair Jones; her loving parents, David Jones II and Brenda Lee Broughton; her grandmother, Sudie Bell Clinkscale; sister-in-law, Sharri (Howard) Davis; brother-in-law, Tarrel Tyrone (Kimberly) Smalls; and godmother, Delores Davis.



Brenda you will be missed! I send my heartfelt condolences to all who are grieving, especially your family, who I will keep uplifted in prayer. Rest In Peace my friend
Neshia Dee
Friend
September 20, 2021
Rest In Peace Brenda!! To the family you have my deepest condolences.
Willette Wise
September 20, 2021
May Got grant the family, Peace, Grace & Mercy. Brenda, take your rest, for your Earthly mission is completed, you have impacted the lives of so many of us, in a positive way. I can hear you saying, " Yes, I am going to quote Scripture ." I love you and I thank your family for sharing you, with Us her Amazon family. God´s blessings to all.
Gloria McCutchen
September 20, 2021
Our heartfelt Condolences to you and your family. May God continue to wrap you in His loving arms and grant you all the strength and peace you need for the journey.
Kenneth & Josiland Jackson
September 17, 2021
We extend our prayers and sincere condolences during your time of loss.
Wayne & Jackie Banks
September 14, 2021
Rest in peace Brenda, to the Family may you find comfort and healing during those times. May God grant you strength my sincerest condolences to the Broughton and Smalls family.
Karla Brabham
School
September 12, 2021
My prayers goes out to the family, she was a wonderful person.
Detrae Sapp
Friend
September 11, 2021
Our prayers and condolences are with the family. We are praying God´s grace comfort you during your time of sorrow.
Elder Roy and Sister Beatrice Brockington
September 11, 2021
Rest In Peace Brenda.May your family find peace and comfort in this trying time.
Nicole Corbitt
School
September 10, 2021
My sincerest condolences. A beautiful spirit will be missed
Denise Brown
September 9, 2021
Condolences to you and the family. You are in my prayers.
Alice Brewington
School
September 9, 2021
Our most heartfelt condolences are extended to you, the Smalls and Broughton families in this time of grief and loss. May God continue to comfort and sustain you, and may you be comforted in knowing that others are thinking of and praying for you. Psalm 121
Veronica and Reginald Williams
September 9, 2021
With deepest sympathy and prayers of condolences. Keep that faith in the Lord and He will see you through. With great love ... Pastor Harold Shepherd and the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Olar.
Harold Shepherd
September 8, 2021
We send our deepest deepest condolences to your family
Joyce Banks & family
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sis. Paulette Bigby
September 7, 2021
Sis. Broughton, Bro. Smalls, children and family...I extend my most deepest condolences, prayer & love to you all! May our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ comfort you through this time!
Sis. Paulette Bigby, Progressive Church-Hopkins
Friend
September 7, 2021
Mrs Broughton and family we extend to you and your family our prayers and condolences in the lost of your daughter.
The Holman Family
School
September 7, 2021
