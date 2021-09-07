Brenda Denise Jones Smalls

AIKEN -- The funeral for Mrs. Brenda Denise "Jazzy B" Jones Smalls, 38, of 735 Maple Drive, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., Denmark.

Burial will be in Lemon Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mrs. Smalls, the daughter of David Jones II and Brenda Lee Jones-Broughton, was born on Feb. 10, 1983, in Barnwell. She entered into eternal rest on Sept. 6, at her residence in Aiken.

Mrs. Brenda was educated in the Bamberg District 2 public schools. She attended Denmark Technical College in Denmark and majored in business education, receiving her associate's degree. She then transferred and attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and studied middle-level education Englisheading. She later attended USC Aiken in Aiken as she pursued a degree in counseling education.

Brenda worked at Amazon Fulfillment Center as a learning training management coordinator.

Brenda attended Progressive Church of our Lord Jesus Christ Inc. and was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ. She prayed for her soulmate and devoted husband, Marcus N. Smalls, and they were married on Feb. 10, 2018. God and her family were her top priority in life.

Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, David Lee Jones III; her uncle, Luther Broughton Jr.; and her grandparents, Mr. Luther Broughton and Emma Lee Broughton.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two devoted daughters, Aaliyah and Marquesha Smalls; five sons, Malik, Marcus, Amari, Marquez and Ja'Marcus Smalls; two brothers, Joshua Edward Jones and Christopher Sinclair Jones; her loving parents, David Jones II and Brenda Lee Broughton; her grandmother, Sudie Bell Clinkscale; sister-in-law, Sharri (Howard) Davis; brother-in-law, Tarrel Tyrone (Kimberly) Smalls; and godmother, Delores Davis.