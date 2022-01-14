David DeWitt Gurganus

BOWMAN -- David DeWitt Gurganus, 59, of Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022,

surrounded by his family.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the family will hold a private memorial service.

Mr. Gurganus was born on Aug. 19, 1962, in Savannah, Georgia. He was the son of the late Mr. Jesse "Buddy" Gurganus Jr. and Mrs. Lillie Inabinet DeWitt Gurganus. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Gurganus enjoyed fishing and shrimping, but his passion was boating. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Maggie Lou and Connor DeWitt;, paternal grandparents, Sallie and Jesse Gurganus; his father, a son, Corey Savage; and a sister, Angela Leigh Gurganus.

Survivors include his wife of over 29 years, Anna Price, M.D.; children, David DeWitt Gurganus II (Kelly), Jacob Michael Gurganus (Morgan), David Forrest Thieker (Sumitra); grandchildren, Bryce and Callie Gurganus, Surya Thieker; sisters, Connie Darden ("Tot"), Sallie Pope (Randy); brother, Jesse A. Gurganus (Lisa) and a number of nieces and nephews.

