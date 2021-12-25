Debra Gayle Hill

COPE -- Debra Gayle Hill, 66, of Cope, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the memorial service.

Mrs. Hill was born on Dec. 25, 1954, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Hill and the late Lessie Mae Hoover Hill. Mrs. Hill was a selfless person who thought of everyone else. She took care of her parents until their death. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching NASCAR, wrestling and soccer but her love was her family. Her greatest accomplishment was being called "Mom" and "Nana." She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Bobbie Wade.

Survivors include her children, John A. Wade, Tracy Wade, Jamie Wade; grandchildren, Austin Wade (Brianna), Christopher McDaniel, Chance Wade, Farah Givens; great-grandchildren, River Wade, Riley Wade, Lucas Wade; brothers, Charles Hill, Mike Hill, John Hill; sister, Sandra Williams (Billy) and the love of her life, Kevin Straw.

Friends may call the residence of John Wade or Tracy Wade.

