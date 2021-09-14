Menu
Debra Ann Hil Shingler
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Debra Ann Hill Shingler

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Debra Ann Hill Shingler, 60, of 937 Antioch Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery, 1106 Antioch Road, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Keitt and the Rev. Lonnie Robinson officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits on the exterior of the residence from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (951) and Thursday (961).

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
At the residence
SC
Sep
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
At the residence
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
25 Entries
Sorry for your lost the family are in our prayers from thello Shingle, Abraham , Guinyard, O'Cain and Moore family
Thello / Mary Shingle and Moore
Friend
November 5, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family
Priscilla Scott and Family
September 24, 2021
With deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.
Pastor Harold Shepherd and the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Family of Olar, S.C
Harold Shepherd
September 22, 2021
My Condolences to the Hill and Shingler Family. I Pray that God will Strengthen and Keep you all during this difficult time.
Estell Jamison - Smalls
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
To the Hill and Shingler families: You have our sincere sympathy and prayers. God bless and keep you. Rev. Eartha Guess , Evang. Guess , Mrs. Marie Anderson and Mr. Russell Oliver

Margaret Guess
Family
September 17, 2021
My condolences to you and your family.
Shaquette Oliver
Friend
September 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to my family. My heart goes out for you. It's challenging to deal with a pain, that is so deep. But God! Cast all your cares on the Lord, He will see you through. God's is comfort to cheer you. Food to support you. Trust the process. God is able and willing to help you.

To my Family
Catherine Shingler Fogle
Catherine Fogle
Family
September 16, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Delores Myers
Family
September 16, 2021
You have my deepest condolences at this time praying for your strengths during this time may God continue to heal all wounds during this time Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
Friend
September 16, 2021
Blondell Shuler Cameron
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DELLA TAYLOR HUBBARD
Friend
September 16, 2021
My Condolences to the Shingler Family. I'm so sorry for your loss. God Bless You.
Patrina Fogle
Other
September 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Eugene Sellers
Classmate
September 15, 2021
Gone but will never be forgotten
Fatina Hill
Family
September 15, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on your loss
Charles Goodwin
Classmate
September 14, 2021
My sincere condolences to you guys and the family from the Oliver family
Kendall Oliver
Friend
September 14, 2021
To the Shawanda and Nadrian, girls you have my deepest condolences. Debbie was more than a classmate she was a true friend.

Holly Hill High
Class of 1980
Gwendolyn Fuller
Friend
September 14, 2021
To our Family, may God be with Us in this difficult time, And all of us together as one
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
September 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
Family
September 14, 2021
I pray and hope that,God keep y'all in our prayers at this difficult time Family
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
Family
September 14, 2021
I enjoyed talking to Debbie while we were students at Holly Hill high school. She was a nice person.
Kent Young
Classmate
September 14, 2021
I can’t believe you are gone but I know that you’re in a better place with no more pain and suffering. Thank you for always treating me like your own daughter. I thank God for having you in my life and being able to give you your flowers while you were here! I Love you Baby Girl as you would say❤❤❤
Gabrielle Washington
Family
September 13, 2021
God has chosen, a Special flower, for has Garden. May your light, forever Shine.
Deborah Hanton
Family
September 13, 2021
Debbie you hurt me with this one. You will be missed. We will take care of Shawanda and NaNa. Love you
Juanita Riggins
Family
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Debbie death. We all grew up together always kind and smiling. May God keep her family. Sending sad condolences to a friend
Carolyn (Dolly Harmon-foust
Neighbor
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results