Dianne Lindler Wise
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Dianne Lindler Wise

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dianne Lindler Wise, 68, of St. Matthews, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in St. Matthews. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Dianne was born in Columbia, a daughter of the late F.L. Lindler and Beulah Martin Lindler. She was a graduate of Lexington H.S. and a member of St Peters Lutheran Church in Lexington. She loved spending time with her family and working in her flower garden.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray (Buck) Wise Sr., of 49 and a half years; one son, Billy Ray Wise Jr. (Gretchen) of Sandy Run; three brothers, Frankie Lindler Jr., Terry Lindler and Eddie Ray Lindler; two sisters, Barbara Driver (George), and Deborah Welch; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Mrs. Nettie Bamberg, the compassionate staff at Agape Hospice, and the staff at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Memorials may be sent to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
