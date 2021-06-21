Fuller McIver (Mackie) Prickett Jr.

MARION -- Fuller McIver (Mackie) Prickett Jr., 86, of Marion, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at 3:33 a.m.

A graveside service for Fuller McIver, (Mackie) Prickett Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends at the First Baptist reception hall immediately following the service.

Mr. Prickett, husband of Patricia Dozier Haymond Williams Prickett (Shan), and the late Jacquelyn Jones Prickett, was born in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Marion Shuler Prickett and Fuller McIver Prickett. He graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1952 and went on to star as quarterback for the University of South Carolina, where he received many honors. The most notable, being inducted into the University of South Carolina football Hall of Fame in 1995, and he is remembered as the quarterback for the south in the 1956 Blue Gray Classic and in victory over national power Army. After graduation, Mackie returned to his family's thoroughbred horse farm, where he trained and bred horses, winning many races throughout the country. Mr. Prickett was a registered pharmacist at Elloree pharmacy and later practiced at RevcoVS pharmacy for many years. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. Mr. Prickett was celebrated for his devotion to family, playful sense of humor, wonderful storytelling and practical jokes. He was equally known for his consideration for others and strong moral character. His love of competition started at the early age of six, showing beagle dogs, where he achieved much success and appeared in My Weekly Reader. At age 11, he had become an accomplished thoroughbred jockey and enjoyed many honors and wins in this field. A devoted husband, father,

grandfather, and great-grandfather, Mr. Prickett was known for his love of travel, taking off at a moment's notice to visit family and friends. Although confined to home later in life, his love for his family and friends never faded, and he was deeply loved by all.

Mr. Prickett is survived by his wife, Shan; three sons and daughters-in-law, Fuller McIver, (Keever) Prickett III and wife Susan of Columbia, Dalton Shuler Prickett and wife Melissa of Columbia, Philip Marion Prickett of Mount Pleasant; sister, Lillian Prickett Tanner and late brother-in-law Edward Tanner; one niece, Becky Tanner Glaze, (Chris) and one nephew Will Tanner, (Beth); nine grandchildren, Lauren Prickett Carter (Keith), Alexis Prickett Adams (AJ), Sarah Prickett Pate (Charles), McIver Cureton, Lucas McCain, and Austin Shuler Prickett, John Philip, Mary McIver, and Carolyn Elizabeth Prickett; two great-grandchildren Charlie and Stella Pate.

The family wishes to convey love and appreciation to Mackie's final caregivers: Yvonne Jackson, Bobbie Lee, De'Britney, and Jere.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.