Germaine Pringle

RIDGEVILLE -- Germaine Pringle, 63, Ridgeville, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Mt Pisgah AME Church, 220 Old Gillard Road, Ridgeville.

Burial will be held at Shuler Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.