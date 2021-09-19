Howard "Howie" A. Worsencroft

ST. MATTHEWS -- With sad hearts we announce the passing of Howard "Howie" A. Worsencroft, 77, of St. Matthews, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Howie was the husband of Caroline Crider Worsencroft. A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1808 Bridge St., St. Matthews, 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, with the Rev. James McGee and Rev. Susan Ulmer officiating. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial at the cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Howie, the youngest son, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Colin and Helen Worsencroft. After finishing Poland Seminary High School in Poland, Ohio, he graduated from Youngstown State University. He worked as Transportation Director for Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg counties for many years and for TMSI. Howie was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews, where he taught the Bill Sadler Sunday School Class for many years, was a member of the Ellen Wimberly Choir and was a Lay Speaker.

Howie was a gentle man whose "Happy Place" was his garden where he grew many vegetables for his family to enjoy. He always said he felt closer to God when he was in his garden. He was also an avid stamp and coin collector.

In addition to his loving wife of 51 years, he is survived by his sons, Bert Worsencroft, (Lori) of St. Matthews Joel Worsencroft, (Rachel) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Kim Worsencroft of Alpharetta, Georgia; and a brother, Dean Worsencroft of Poland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Marty Worsencroft and brothers, Melvin and Charles (Chuck) Worsencroft. He was blessed and loved by his seven grandchildren, Haley, Lily, Noah, Izzy, Jesse, Ariel and Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. Howie was also blessed with wonderful nurses, Amanda, Buck and Jacqui who became a part of his family of angels.

Memorials may be made to St.Paul United Methodist Church, 1808 Bridge St., St. Matthews, SC 29135 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to a charity of one's choice.

