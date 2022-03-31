Hubert Lamar Shuler Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Hubert Lamar Shuler Jr., 99, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Veteran Village in Florence.

Mr. Shuler was born to the late Hubert Lamar Shuler Sr. and Eloise Hipp Shuler of Orangeburg. As a young man, Hubert earned the rank of Eagle Scout prior to graduating from Orangeburg High School. He attended Clemson College before enlisting service in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II as a B-29 bomber pilot. After the war, Mr. Shuler returned to Orangeburg and managed the family's feed and seed store, Shuler & Smoak, before pursuing a career in real estate. Hubert married the late Sara Ione Tillotson of Hartsville in 1953. They spent 56 wonderful years together raising their family, vacationing at the beach and traveling the world.

Mr. Shuler was a charter member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg. A lifelong lover of wildlife and the outdoors, Hubert enjoyed spending his time deep sea fishing, sailing, golfing, bird watching and gardening. Hubert, or "Pa" to his grandchildren, spent his golden years at his beloved beach house at DeBordieu in Georgetown County. He cherished the memories made with family and friends, especially around the dinner table, at the house he was instrumental in building and lovingly maintained over the years.

Mr. Shuler was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Shuler Clary. Survivors include his two sons, Hubert L. Shuler III (Bert) and wife Julianne of Orangeburg, and Edwin Tillotson Shuler (Eddie) of Charlotte, North Carolina, six grandchildren, Hubert L. Shuler IV (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Shuler Wood (Aaron), Andrew Dean Shuler (Natalie), William Douglas Clary, Hampton Shuler Clary and Caroline Clary Menges (Caleb); and two great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, in Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, by the Rev. Cindy Muncie of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service.

The Shuler family would especially like to thank the staff of Prince George Healthcare Center, Georgetown, and Veteran Village, Florence, for their kindness and care of Mr. Shuler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or Veteran Village State Veterans Home, 1200 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.