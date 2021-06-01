Jacob Gillens Sr.

EUTAWVILLE – The funeral service for retired Judge Jacob Gillens Sr., 71, of Eutawville, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the Eutawville Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be held at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Eutawville.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family and funeral home. Masks are required.

Jacob Gillens Sr. passed away Friday, May 29, in Orangeburg.

Jacob was born in Orangeburg County and was the son of the late George III and Evelyn Broughton Gillens. He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Gillens of Eutawville. At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a member of the trustee board for over 40 years, served as a member of the finance committee and also served a member of the choir for many years.

He attended Orangeburg County schools and graduated from Roberts High School in 1966 at the age of 16. After graduating from high school, Jacob joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He later attended South Carolina State University and received his bachelor of science degree in physical education, a master's degree in elementary education and an educational specialist degree in educational administration. He began us professional career as an educator in the schools of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3, where he served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Jacob also worked in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 as an assistant principal and principal until his retirement. In 1985, Jacob was appointed as a magistrate for the eastern region of Orangeburg County, where he served in this capacity faithfully until his retirement in June of 2020. Jacob also served as a member of the Family Health Centers Board of Directors for many years and was a life member of the Orangeburg alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Carolyn; his children, Corin (Shana) Gillens, Lana (Thomas) Williams, Jacob Gillens Jr. and Bradford (Ruquiyah) Gillens; two children reared in the home, Kioina Myers and John Singleton Jr.; along with his 12 grandchildren, Corin Jr., Kiana, Ebony, Kahrin, Ella, Jakalia, Thomas II, Kameron, Donovan, Deborah, Shawn and Jeremiah; siblings Mary Lee (Peter) Simmons, George (Gerald) Gillens, Nathaniel Gillens, Stanley (Emily) Gillens, Earnest (Gertrude) Gillens, Georgia Gillens, Jonathan (Michelle) Gillens, Stormey (Jenaris) Gillens, Regina Gillens and Loretta (Ronald Williams) Gillens; and mother-in-law Martha Myers.

Friends and family may call as visit the funeral home.

Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.