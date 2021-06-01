Menu
Jacob Gillens Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Jacob Gillens Sr.

EUTAWVILLE – The funeral service for retired Judge Jacob Gillens Sr., 71, of Eutawville, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the Eutawville Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be held at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Eutawville.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family and funeral home. Masks are required.

Jacob Gillens Sr. passed away Friday, May 29, in Orangeburg.

Jacob was born in Orangeburg County and was the son of the late George III and Evelyn Broughton Gillens. He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Gillens of Eutawville. At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a member of the trustee board for over 40 years, served as a member of the finance committee and also served a member of the choir for many years.

He attended Orangeburg County schools and graduated from Roberts High School in 1966 at the age of 16. After graduating from high school, Jacob joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He later attended South Carolina State University and received his bachelor of science degree in physical education, a master's degree in elementary education and an educational specialist degree in educational administration. He began us professional career as an educator in the schools of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3, where he served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Jacob also worked in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 as an assistant principal and principal until his retirement. In 1985, Jacob was appointed as a magistrate for the eastern region of Orangeburg County, where he served in this capacity faithfully until his retirement in June of 2020. Jacob also served as a member of the Family Health Centers Board of Directors for many years and was a life member of the Orangeburg alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Carolyn; his children, Corin (Shana) Gillens, Lana (Thomas) Williams, Jacob Gillens Jr. and Bradford (Ruquiyah) Gillens; two children reared in the home, Kioina Myers and John Singleton Jr.; along with his 12 grandchildren, Corin Jr., Kiana, Ebony, Kahrin, Ella, Jakalia, Thomas II, Kameron, Donovan, Deborah, Shawn and Jeremiah; siblings Mary Lee (Peter) Simmons, George (Gerald) Gillens, Nathaniel Gillens, Stanley (Emily) Gillens, Earnest (Gertrude) Gillens, Georgia Gillens, Jonathan (Michelle) Gillens, Stormey (Jenaris) Gillens, Regina Gillens and Loretta (Ronald Williams) Gillens; and mother-in-law Martha Myers.

Friends and family may call as visit the funeral home.

Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave, Eutawville, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss my prayers are with the family
Susie Fuller
School
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love, Yvonne & Noelle
Yvonne Prileau McCrae
Family
June 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God bless and comfort the Gillens family.
Lefonza Jackson
June 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Gillens family...Praying for your strength, peace, and comfort during this season in your lives.
Michelle B. Taylor
June 2, 2021
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God be with each of you.
Mike and Gail Jarvis and family
June 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort be with you and your family.
G. Cynthia Rogers Elerby
Other
June 2, 2021
To the Gillens family you have my deepest sympathy if there was ever a person to remember for lots of smile laughter's and jokes judge gillens was that man may God be with you and strengthen you.
Lisa Johnson--Davis
School
June 2, 2021
Prayers and thoughts to the family. I worked for Mr. Gillens at Holly Hill Middle School. He´s been neighbors to my parents for many many years. My dad and I drove to see him about two months ago. He was the same Mr. Gillens. He definitely will be missed!
Valerie Hall-Gaines
Family
June 2, 2021
My condolences go out to the Gillens' Family. May you keep your hands in God Hands.
John Young, New York from Roberts High School
Other
June 2, 2021
My family and I are thinking of the Gillens family on this day of bereavement may God comfort you all on this home going ceremony, for our brother THE HONORABLE JUDGE JACOB GILLENS.
Reynold L Shepherd
Family
June 2, 2021
My condolences to the family, may God strengthen you all during this time of sorrow,
Evelyn Lambright President
Friend
June 2, 2021
My condolences to the family of the late Jacob gillens
Al Crosby
Work
June 2, 2021
To the Gillens family my condolences and prayers are with you all in your time of bereavement. Mr. Gillens will truly be missed. Be strong and depend on God to be there for you in your time of need. God says he will never leave us or forsake us. Be Blessed and God Bless You All!
Yolanda DuPree
School
June 2, 2021
Our prayers are with you as you endure this difficult time in your life. Just know that God will never leave nor forsake you. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4 ESV
Samuel & Joann Farlow
Work
June 2, 2021
My prayers and condolences go out to the family. May God continue to comfort you during this time.
Jessica Levine
June 2, 2021
I had the opportunity to appear before Judge Gillens many, many times as a young trooper. He was fair and kind to the folks who appeared before him. At the same time, he knew how to throw the book when it was needed! I know he will be missed by his family and I want you to know you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Sgt. Melonie Anderson, SCHP (Ret.)
June 1, 2021
My prayers, thoughts and condolences are with all of you at this time. I love you all God Bless you.
James Shepherd
Friend
June 1, 2021
Deepest sympathy and prayers for the family.
Dr Joyce Washington Davis and Jasmin Davis
School
June 1, 2021
A special bond that will always last for ETERNITY.
Odum & Kenyaita Reed
Family
June 1, 2021
You all have my deepest condolences and sympathy he was a great person he was my principal and my son judge plenty of times so sorry for the family and friends loss prayers and blessings to you all
Bessie Dickson
June 1, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers are extended to Dr. Carolyn Gillens and the Gillens Family in the loss of Judge Gillens. He was a well respected educator and leader in our community. Judge Gillens' wit, smile, and engaging conversations will certainly be missed. Praying your strength and peace during this time and days ahead. -Ida W. Walters & Family
Ida W. Walters & Family
June 1, 2021
My condolences to Carolyn and the Entire Gillens Family. Jake was a kind and good man who will truely be missed.
Debrah V Coleman
Friend
June 1, 2021
Our hearts aches with yours, I pray that God will continue to strengthen each of you. Our deepest sympathy.
Morris & Lorraine G Barnes
Family
June 1, 2021
Our Love, Hugs, Prayers and Condolences To The Gillens Family. Prayer God Provides You With Strength and Understanding
Ridonna =› Destynei Tiller
June 1, 2021
Sorrow For Your Lost GOD BLESS you All
Caroline myers Fields
Work
June 1, 2021
May this time of bereavement find you in the hands of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ... We love you family, in the Sweet by and by we shall see Jesus, Reynold/AIvonia Shepherd, Ridgeland South Carolina.
Reynold L Shepherd
June 1, 2021
our prays are the family may God comfort you all in your lost
[email protected] Eddie Harrison
School
June 1, 2021
Those you love don't go away They walk beside us everyday. With heartfelt sympathy, Wanda V. Jones
Wanda V. Jones
Work
June 1, 2021
WE ARE SENDING OUR DEEPEREST CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE LATE JUDGE GILLENS,GOD CME AND CHOOSE ONE OF HIS ANGELS.RIP
MR.&MRS JEROME FELDER
June 1, 2021
My family extends to you our deepest condolences. May God bless you and keep your family during this time of bereavement. My love and prayers are with you.
C. Green
June 1, 2021
May God wrap his arms around the family at this time. God's going to carry you on through these days.
Yvette Oliver
School
June 1, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy.
The White Family
Other
June 1, 2021
May the peace of our living God continue to be with you providing you the comfort and strength necessary to carry you through now and the days ahead.
C. Huggins
June 1, 2021
We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to Carolyn and the entire Gillens family.
Bernard McDaniel,Sr.
Friend
June 1, 2021
To the family sending my deepest condolences to you at this difficult time praying that God gives you the strength to go through this time .your my family as well Patricia Bailey and John Green Jr much love to you all be blessed.
Patricia Bailey
Family
June 1, 2021
As a Family, may you look to God for comfort and understanding; for He said in his word, that He would never leave Us comfort-less.
Darlene Smith-Haynes & Family
June 1, 2021
