Jamarious Dontae Loynes
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Jamarious Dontae Loynes

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Jamarious Dontae Loynes, 27, of Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Loynes passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Family will receive friends at 384 Cutoff Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg

Momma Mack, will always cherish your smiling face. God know best! With much love Velina and Taylor Mack and Family
Velina Mack Bowers
December 27, 2021
Love you mop
Johnson
December 24, 2021
Still can't believe you gone Until we meet again S.I.P.
Q
Friend
December 22, 2021
Man ima miss you Until we meet again big bruh
Q
Friend
December 22, 2021
