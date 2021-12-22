Jamarious Dontae Loynes

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Jamarious Dontae Loynes, 27, of Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Loynes passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Family will receive friends at 384 Cutoff Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

