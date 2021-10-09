James Wendell Addison

NORTH -- James Wendell Addison, 48, of North, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Livingston United Methodist Church, 1328 Silversprings Road, Livingston, SC 29107, with the Rev. David McManus, the Rev. Ken Addison and Mr. Charles Inglett officiating.

Mr. Addison was born in Columbia, a son of William Addison Sr. and the late Vera Humphries Addison. Wendell dearly loved his family, fishing, especially the Gamecocks and his

church where he worked with the youth, sound and was an active member of the Men's Club. He was presently employed in IT at USC Police and worked for many years in IT with Orangeburg County. Wendell loved working with his hands and was a "Jack of all Trades." He was a member of the North Volunteer Fire Department and would help anyone in need.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Jo Jeffcoat Addison; two sons, Jonathan Addison and Corey Addison (Ashley Evans); father, William (Joyce) Addison Sr.; a brother, Bill (Amy) Addison; a sister, Aimee (Tom) Kibodeaux; mother and father-in-law, Ike and Lillian Jeffcoat; stepbrother, Tim (Heidi) Hoffman; step-sister, Joy (Chris) Smith; a number of nieces and nephews;and one great-niece; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nikki (Les) Porter, Susan (Jimmy) Miller, Will (Jessica) Jeffcoat and Becky (Matt) Chavis. He was predeceased by his mother, Vera Humphries Addison.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Thomas Kibodeaux, Nick Addison, Austin Addison, Andrew Miller, Trace Jeffcoat, Colton Chavis and Jackson Jeffcoat.

Honorary pallbearers are Allison Miller, Keri Kibodeaux, Emily Porter, Anna Grace Jeffcoat and Riley Chavis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Livingston United Methodist Church, 222 Westside St., Livingston, SC 29107.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.