James William "Bill" Fields
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
6329 Old Number Six Hwy.
Elloree, SC

James William 'Bill' Fields

SANTEE -- James William "Bill" Fields, 95, of Santee, passed away peacefully Sept. 19, 2021.

Bill was born in June 1926 in Reamer Hill, West Virginia, to Doris (Davis) and Earl Fields. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, then studied mechanical engineering at West Virginia University. While there, he was charmed by schoolteacher Lois Wiseman; they married in 1950 and spent 62 happy years together. Bill had an unquenchable sense of adventure and soon moved his family first to Venezuela, then to the Middle East, taking side trips ranging from archeological digs to jungle villages. His golf handicap was low, his patience with woodworking high, and he'd drop both at the drop of a hat to go fishing with friends. After years in the oil industry, Bill retired to Santee, where he quickly became involved in community projects. His enthusiasm and helpful spirit will be missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife and an infant son. He is survived by daughters Susan Fields Potter and Elizabeth Fields; brother Joseph Fields; sister Eleanor Crosley; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

There will be no services per Bill's request; memorials may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.

Bill's comment on his adventure-filled life: "I was never bored."


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the daughters of Bill and Lois, I am so sad to learn of the passing of your father. He was truly a blessing to me and my family when he provided me with a scholarship as I pursued by childhood dream of becoming an attorney - a goal that was achieved in 1997. He was very generous and had a BIG heart. I offer my condolences and may his legacy live on in each of you!
Williette Waring Berry
Other
September 22, 2021
