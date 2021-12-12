Menu
James Henry "Jim" Huffman Jr.
Shives Funeral Home - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC

James "Jim" Henry Huffman Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- James "Jim" Henry Huffman Jr., U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, was born July 24, 1946, and passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Juanita Williams Huffman and James H. Huffman Sr.

Mr. Huffman is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; son, James H. Huffman III; daughter, Adrienne H. Bellinger (Ken); two cherished grandchildren, Lillian "Lillie" and George Bellinger IV; sisters, Nancy H. Thomason (Bill) of Greenwood, Kathryn H. Powers of Batesburg; sisters-in-law, Marie W. Brown (Wayne) of Timmonsville and Kay W. White (Sonny) of Dothan, Alabama; and brother-in-law, David O. Williams (Laura) of Columbia. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Mr. Huffman was born and raised in Columbia, graduating from Eau Claire High School and attending the University of South Carolina before enlisting for Marine Corps service in Vietnam. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and several additional decorations, citations, and commendations.

Mr. Huffman enjoyed a successful 25-year sales career in the tire industry before serving as operations manager for a thriving Columbia-based event rental business. He loved to entertain and cook at his ManCave for his golf, hunting, fishing, and shrimping buddies. He met few strangers, was a hero to many, and inspired all who knew him. He was an active member of Beulah United Methodist Church in Gaston.

The family expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the many healthcare providers who have supported them during this journey, in particular to the staffs of South Carolina Oncology Associates in Columbia and Grove Park Hospice in Orangeburg.

The graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 o'clock Monday, Dec. 13th, at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072.

The family will receive friends and host a reception prior to the graveside service from 1 until 2 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC 29223.

Donations in Mr. Huffman's memory may be made to Beulah UMC, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053 or to a charity of one's choice.

Memories and donations may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Woodbridge Memorial Gardens
Lexington, SC
Shives Funeral Home - Trenholm Road Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol I was so saddened to hear about my friend! His determination and endurance with this were unreal.I will always remember the great times we had together. I LOVE YOU Huffman! R.I.P.
George Luthren
Friend
January 10, 2022
My deepest condolences to Jim´s family. Jim worked with my dad at Jim Moore Cadillac Olds in the 70´s while I was at USC ... What a great friend he was to both me & my dad! Always crushing my hand with that handshake of his & always with a smile on his face. He was a spark of energy in everyone´s day. God picked a flower on Thursday and his name was "Red Dog" ... God bless you real good old friend ... You & pop hold down the fort until I see you again´!
Hugh Bell, Jr
Family
December 12, 2021
Jim always a healthy handshake and a heartfelt welcome. I am honored to have called him ...my friend.
Harold Branham
School
December 12, 2021
Rest in peach brother. I'll see you soon
Richard Parry
December 12, 2021
Saddened to learn of Jim's passing, We were classmates at Eau Claire. May the Lord grant each family member an extra measure of His peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Bobby Riley
December 12, 2021
