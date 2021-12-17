Menu
James A. Shuler
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

James A. Shuler

ORANGEBURG -- James A. Shuler, 74, of 2185 Wilkerson Drive, died Dec. 11, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The viewing will be held fron 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
18
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
