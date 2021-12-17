James A. Shuler

ORANGEBURG -- James A. Shuler, 74, of 2185 Wilkerson Drive, died Dec. 11, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The viewing will be held fron 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com