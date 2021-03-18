Jerome Broughton

HOUSTON, Texas -- Funeral services for Mr. Jerome Broughton, 50, of Houston, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with Pastor Keith Keller officiating.

Mr. Broughton passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Zion of Cypress Nursing Home.

Mr. Jerome "Romeo" Broughton, the son of the late George Broughton and Margaret Dickerson Broughton was born on Nov. 20, 1970, in Queens, New York. God called his angel home on March 17, 2021.

At an early age, he relocated to St. Matthews, South Carolina from Queens, New York. He was educated in the Calhoun County Public Schools and graduated in the class of 1989.

Realizing the importance of church, he accepted Christ at an early age. Mr. Broughton, accompanied by his wife, would attend Brown Chapel AME Church, Cameron, and North United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, regularly.

Mr. Broughton was employed as a Material Handler at Emerson Automation Solutions in Stafford, Texas.

Mr. Broughton was preceded in death by his sister, Evette Broughton.

Mr. Broughton was united in holy matrimony to his beloved wife of 22 years.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Mrs. Monica P. Broughton, whom she affectionately called him "Boo;" special godchildren, Raheem Huggins, Fateema "Old Lady" Shivers, Jabarius "Old Man" Gladden, Trevon "Huggie Bear" Sabb, Regginae "Sugar Peas" Jefferson, Aborigine Young Jr; one brother, Gerald Broughton; one half-sister, Phyllis Broughton; three uncles, Michael (Barbara) Broughton, Robert Broughton, J.D. (Corine) Dickerson; two aunts, Ura Lee Bonnette, Daisy Dickerson; god-grandchildren, Shylah Adams, Tyree Shivers, Riley Adams; mother-in-law, Ida Snider, sister-in-law, Tomeka Pondexter; a special cousin, Tita Ivory; and a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to his wife, Monica Broughton, at (803) 707-6663 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

