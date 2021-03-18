Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerome Broughton
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Jerome Broughton

HOUSTON, Texas -- Funeral services for Mr. Jerome Broughton, 50, of Houston, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with Pastor Keith Keller officiating.

Mr. Broughton passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Zion of Cypress Nursing Home.

Mr. Jerome "Romeo" Broughton, the son of the late George Broughton and Margaret Dickerson Broughton was born on Nov. 20, 1970, in Queens, New York. God called his angel home on March 17, 2021.

At an early age, he relocated to St. Matthews, South Carolina from Queens, New York. He was educated in the Calhoun County Public Schools and graduated in the class of 1989.

Realizing the importance of church, he accepted Christ at an early age. Mr. Broughton, accompanied by his wife, would attend Brown Chapel AME Church, Cameron, and North United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, regularly.

Mr. Broughton was employed as a Material Handler at Emerson Automation Solutions in Stafford, Texas.

Mr. Broughton was preceded in death by his sister, Evette Broughton.

Mr. Broughton was united in holy matrimony to his beloved wife of 22 years.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Mrs. Monica P. Broughton, whom she affectionately called him "Boo;" special godchildren, Raheem Huggins, Fateema "Old Lady" Shivers, Jabarius "Old Man" Gladden, Trevon "Huggie Bear" Sabb, Regginae "Sugar Peas" Jefferson, Aborigine Young Jr; one brother, Gerald Broughton; one half-sister, Phyllis Broughton; three uncles, Michael (Barbara) Broughton, Robert Broughton, J.D. (Corine) Dickerson; two aunts, Ura Lee Bonnette, Daisy Dickerson; god-grandchildren, Shylah Adams, Tyree Shivers, Riley Adams; mother-in-law, Ida Snider, sister-in-law, Tomeka Pondexter; a special cousin, Tita Ivory; and a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to his wife, Monica Broughton, at (803) 707-6663 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We are sadden to hear about Jerome.Our prayers are with the family.May God comfort you all in your grief Long time friends Maggie
The Whren families
March 21, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers are with the family. Jerome was my classmate and could give a laugh to Everyone. SIP my friend
Arietta C Ramey
March 20, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Jerome passing .He was a great coworker and friend at Michelin.My condolence go out to his wife and family.Prayers for his family.R.I.P Jerome.
Tabatha Kinard
March 20, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss sending prayers.I was Jeromes coworker at Micheline.I´m saddened by his passing,he was a good man.May he RIP.My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Maria Bordonave
March 20, 2021
Monica you have my condolences, Jerome and I worked together at Federal Mogul
Drusilla Holman
March 19, 2021
Prayer and condolence to the family of Dr Willie Frazer on the passing of your love one, peace be with you, Kappa Alpha Psi, YITB
Audburgh Dee Williams
March 18, 2021
I send my deepest sympathy to the family of Jerome Broughton he will truly be missed. From Anthony and Tonya Williams {Class of 89}.
Tonya Williams
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results