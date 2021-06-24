Larry Mack

COLUMBIA – Graveside services for Mr. Larry Mack, 61, formerly of Branchville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Chantrand Cemetery, Branchville,

Mr. Larry Mack was born to the late Arthur and Lille Bell Mack on July 23, 1959.

Larry served his country faithfully and patriotically for 15 years and five months. He had a passion for truck driving and he drove trucks for a period of 35 years.

Larry was married to Mary Ann, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and James Williams.

Those left to cherish Larry's fond memories are two brothers, Arthur (Deborah) Mack of Millen, Georgia, and Steve (Geneva) Mack of Beaufort, SC; two sisters, Mamie (Rodell) Ayer of Columbia, and Josie Bell (Robin) McCrae of Stamford, Connecticut; a stepdaughter, Michelle; a grandson, Nathan; an aunt, Edna Mack-Parker of Branchville; 40 nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

