Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Mack
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Larry Mack

COLUMBIA – Graveside services for Mr. Larry Mack, 61, formerly of Branchville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Chantrand Cemetery, Branchville,

Mr. Larry Mack was born to the late Arthur and Lille Bell Mack on July 23, 1959.

Larry served his country faithfully and patriotically for 15 years and five months. He had a passion for truck driving and he drove trucks for a period of 35 years.

Larry was married to Mary Ann, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and James Williams.

Those left to cherish Larry's fond memories are two brothers, Arthur (Deborah) Mack of Millen, Georgia, and Steve (Geneva) Mack of Beaufort, SC; two sisters, Mamie (Rodell) Ayer of Columbia, and Josie Bell (Robin) McCrae of Stamford, Connecticut; a stepdaughter, Michelle; a grandson, Nathan; an aunt, Edna Mack-Parker of Branchville; 40 nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Chantrand Cemetery
Branchville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Praying for the family
Frances Bruce
Family
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results