Lurine Oliver Mazyck

EUTAWVILLE -- Mrs. Lurine Oliver Mazyck, daughter of the late Blaney Oliver and Alice White Oliver, was born in Vance, on June 4, 1940. She departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Unity Missionary Baptist ChurchCemetery, Eutawville.

Lurine was educated in the public schools of Orangeburg County. She was a cook at the Holiday Inn in Summerton and Santee for over 40 years.

Lurine was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Eutawville. She served in many capacities. She was a member of the Missionary Ministry, an honorary member of the Pastor's Aide and a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Jehovah Chapter #203 in Cross for over 46 years.

Lurine was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, the late Erick Mazyck. This union was blessed with seven children, one of who preceded her in death, Roosevelt Mazyck.

Those left to cherish her precious memories are her five children, JC (Rudine) Thrower of Orangeburg, Earnestine (Isaiah) Starks of Santee, Barbara (Daniel) Simpson of Orangeburg, Pernice (Edward) Void of Holly Hill, Pamela Mazyck of Orangeburg and Tyrone Mazyck of Santee.

Lurine leaves loving memories to be cherished by her sister, Jessie Smalls of Holly Hill; sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Oliver of Santee; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.