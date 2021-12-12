Norris Derril King

GREENVILLE -- Mr. Norris Derril King, 82, loving husband of Betty Bills-King, of Greenville, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at McCall Hospice House.

Mr. King was born March 1, 1939, in Shelby, N.C., to the late LeRoy Sims and Betty Loudermilk King. A 1957 graduate of Cameron High School, he went on to attend the Metropolitan Technical Institute, Dale Carnegie Sales School, Guilford Technical College and Greenville Technical College. He spent his working career in sales, working for Executone Communications, Markem Corporation, and the A.L. Williams Corporation. He was a United States Army veteran and was an active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and in leadership.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. King is survived by his children, Michael Lawrence King (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach and Stephen LeRoy King (Joanne) of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Mary (Daniel), Billy, Abby and Derril (Leigh); a brother, Ronald King (Barbara) of Lexington; his three stepchildren, Allyson Geyer (Jim) of Greer, Beth Bills of Alexandria, Va., and Barbara Bills of Simpsonville; and four step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy King; and two siblings, Denny King and Audrey Adams.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church: https:/www.brushycreek.org/give

Palmetto Cremation Service of Pickens, www.palmettocremationservice.com.