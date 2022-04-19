Menu
Terry "Kevin" Rider
Terry "Kevin" Rider

VANCE -- Terry "Kevin" Rider, 73, of Vance, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Kevin's request was that everyone in attendance be dressed casual: blue jeans, Clemson shirt and cowboy boots.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Rider was born on Feb. 25, 1949, in Kershaw County. He was the son of the late John C. Rider and Lorene Munn Rider. He was the owner and operator of Right-Way Roofing for over 55 years. Kevin had many hobbies that included watching NASCAR, Clemson Tiger football, riding in his black Corvette and sitting on his porch swing, but his passion was helping and giving to others. He put everyone else's needs ahead of his own. On any given Saturday, you could find him riding his motorcycle in charity poker runs. He was predeceased by his father, children, Terry Rider, Khristian Rider, John Henry Rider, brothers, Johnny Rider, Myron Rider and Kerwin "Curly" Rider.

Survivors include his children, Melissa R. Griffin (Timmy), Jason Fogle (Sheri), Tammie Rider (Bobby), Grace R. Knight (Ben), Nikki Hollaway, Susannah Black (Brandon Chavis), Kaleb Rider (Caitlin), Israel Rider; grandchildren, Candace Bozard (Brandon), Tiffany Ballard (Tyler), Gage Fogle, Justin Till (Chanel), Timmy Griffin Jr., Haylei Rider, Tori Fort, Benjamin Knight, Hannah Strock, Harley Fogle, Keriannah Black, Gabriel Knight, Nora Rider, Haven Fogle; nine great-grandchildren; his mother, Lorene M. Rider; sister, Patricia "Sissy" Jennings; brothers, Malcolm Rider, Don Rider (Debra); a number of nieces and nephews; special friends, Perry Smith and Frank Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner Hospitals for Children at 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Friends and family may drop by the home of Don and Debra Rider, 139 Southwest Circle, Cordova, SC 29039, following the funeral service.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
