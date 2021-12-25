Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Dreher Rucker
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Thomas Dreher Rucker

CORDOVA -- Thomas Dreher Rucker, 92, of Cordova passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating.

Mr. Rucker was born on Aug. 4, 1929, in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Lee Rucker and the late Carrie Zeigler Rucker. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 44 years of employment as a foreman with Council Lumber Company. Mr. Rucker lived a "wonderful life" surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was a special, sweet, independent man and was a firm believer of 'doing his own thing, when he wanted, why he wanted, where he wanted. Mr. Rucker was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Herbert Lee Rucker, M.J. Rucker, sisters, Elise Rucker, Ruth Rucker, Annie Cherry and Inez Rucker.

Survivors include his children, Gene Ray Rucker (Diane), Bobbie Ann Rucker (Randy), Dreher "Ricky" Rucker (Dodi), Dale Paulling (Bob); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Mamie Owens.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Hewitt with Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston for their love and care during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice at 1180 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crestlawn Memorial Gardens
4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.