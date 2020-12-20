Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walker Archie Martin
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Walker Archie Martin

ORANGEBURG -- Walker Archie Martin, 68, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Martin was born on Aug. 6, 1952, in Winnsboro. He was the son of the late James A. Martin and Ida Belle Huff Martin. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Jimmy A. Martin.

Survivors include his children, Stephanie Williamson (Kelly), Stephen Martin (April), Devan Martin (Brittany), Joshua Martin; 10 loving grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bert Martin, Keith Martin (Rhonda); and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Amedysis Home Health nurse, Lauren, and to his private caregiver, Cindy, for their love and support during this time.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss
Wendy Marchant Nelson
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results