Walker Archie Martin

ORANGEBURG -- Walker Archie Martin, 68, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Martin was born on Aug. 6, 1952, in Winnsboro. He was the son of the late James A. Martin and Ida Belle Huff Martin. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Jimmy A. Martin.

Survivors include his children, Stephanie Williamson (Kelly), Stephen Martin (April), Devan Martin (Brittany), Joshua Martin; 10 loving grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bert Martin, Keith Martin (Rhonda); and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Amedysis Home Health nurse, Lauren, and to his private caregiver, Cindy, for their love and support during this time.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

