Winfred Williams
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Branchville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Home - Branchville
1707 Reeves Branch Rd
Branchville, SC

Winfred Williams

BRANCHVILLE -- Winfred Williams 62, of 2489 Classic Road, died Jan. 8. 2022, after an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the James Family plot in Zion AME Church Cemetery, Highway 210, with the Rev. Sherri White officiating.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Please use all COVID-19 precautions.

friends may call at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 803-274-8865.

Mr. Winfred Williams, the youngest of seven children born to the late David Barkley and Iver Lee Goldsmith Williams, was born on June 19, 1959, in Orangeburg County. On Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, God dispatched His Angel of Mercy to the home of his sister to bring him home for eternal rest.

At an early age, he joined the former Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church, Branchville. After the merger of Wilson Chapel and St. Michael United Methodist churches, he became a faithful member of New Covenant United Methodist Church, Bowman.

Winfred was a 1977 graduate of Branchville High School. In 1981, he graduated from South Carolina State College (University), Orangeburg, with a B.S. degree in physics. He later received a Master of Business Administration from Augusta College (University), Augusta, Georgia.

He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

In 2013, he retired after 32 years of service with Westinghouse Savannah River Site, Aiken.

In 1989, Winfred was united in holy matrimony to Sharrell Grubbs. To this union, two children were born.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Baby Williams, Jerome Williams and Beatrice Williams.

Winfred leaves to cherish precious memories one son, Tirrell Tremain Williams of Augusta; one daughter, Natasha Katrina Williams of Sandy Springs, Georgia; one granddaughter, Soriyah Williams, of Augusta; four siblings, Henrietta Butler of Denmark, Charles H. (Joyce) Williams, Edith Williams and Claudine Williams, all of Branchville; his best friend, Matthew Henderson of Branchville; his godson, Matthew Cleavon Henderson of Branchville; and nephews, nieces, brothers of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and other relatives and friends.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
SC
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Zion AME Church Cemetery
Highway 210, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Home - Branchville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Winifred´s passing. We were friends since first grade. I´ve thought of him often over the years and truly hate that we haven´t seen each other since graduation. He gave me a lace handkerchief for Christmas in first grade. I carried it for my something old when I got married in 1981 and I still have and cherish it today. He was a great friend when we were growing up.
Susan Zeigler Foster
Friend
January 18, 2022
One of my best friends in school at Branchville. So sad to hear he has left us.
Dale Thompson Robinson
School
January 16, 2022
Very Sorry to hear of Winfred´s passing. He was a great friend and a great person as we were growing up.
Ray Bunton
Friend
January 16, 2022
My deepest condolences and sympathy for the family at this difficult time.
Moultrie T Glover Jr
School
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Gladys Summers
January 14, 2022
We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family. May God's presence give you comfort and peace today and in the days to come.
Rose Eisom Brooks & Family
January 14, 2022
