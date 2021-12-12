JACOBS, Alan L., Jr., 69, of Richmond, passed away on December 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan L. Jacobs Sr. and Marjorie Ann Jacobs; and brother, William Norman Jacobs. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sandra Jacobs; nephews, Ryan Jacobs and William Jacobs Jr.; cousin, Eloise West; as well as many friends that will miss him dearly. After working in his youth for the family business, Jacobs and Levy Clothing, he began a long career of over 30 years as a salesperson at Franco's Fine Clothier in the Lakeside area of Richmond. He had a love of music as well as watching the Hokies win at football and basketball. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., December 17, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.