Alan L. Jacobs Jr.
JACOBS, Alan L., Jr., 69, of Richmond, passed away on December 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan L. Jacobs Sr. and Marjorie Ann Jacobs; and brother, William Norman Jacobs. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sandra Jacobs; nephews, Ryan Jacobs and William Jacobs Jr.; cousin, Eloise West; as well as many friends that will miss him dearly. After working in his youth for the family business, Jacobs and Levy Clothing, he began a long career of over 30 years as a salesperson at Franco's Fine Clothier in the Lakeside area of Richmond. He had a love of music as well as watching the Hokies win at football and basketball. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., December 17, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss his steady friendship every day. He was a man to be counted on. Go Hokies!
Steve Baugher
Friend
December 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pattie Walsh Watson
Other
December 12, 2021
Thought and prayers to Alan family and friends! Living next door to the Jacobs family as kids , oh the stories that were told.
Martha Walsh
Friend
December 12, 2021
