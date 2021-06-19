ROGERS, Alfred Hodge, M.D., 58, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee, crossed his final finish line on Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Hodge Rogers; sister, Lynn Rogers Carl; and brother-in-law, James Barrett Hawkins. Al attended Emory University and then the University of Tennessee in Memphis to earn his medical degree, which led him to Richmond to do his residency at Virginia Commonwealth University. It was during his time at VCU that he met his wife, Molly. After his residency, he became an attending physician, working as a mentor for many residents and interns, and he practiced in the division of primary care. In 2006, Al joined the Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, where he remained until he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. Dr. Rogers was well-respected in the medical community; he was loved by his patients and colleagues. He had a passion for the outdoors, particularly the mountains, and was an avid athlete who completed three Ironman triathlons, multiple marathons and many other races. Al competed with brain cancer like he competed in a race - determined to win the battle. In addition, he was a very active member of his church, Reveille United Methodist, serving on committees and carrying his compassion and dedication with him on mission trips. Among the many outreach projects in which he participated, Dr. Rogers went on five medical missions to Honduras, where he touched the lives of everyone he met. Al is survived by his wife, Molly Stephenson Rogers; father, Alfred Perkins Rogers; sister, Betsy Rogers Hawkins; brother-in-law, Robert Richard Carl (Jo); children, Alfred Clay Rogers, Benjamin Hall Rogers and Anna Cate Roger; and four nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, and the funeral service will take place at Reveille United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 22, at 2 p.m. Donations will benefit the Bon Secours Community Hospice House and the National Brain Tumor Society.
7 Entries
Sorry I just learned of Dr Roger´s passing. He was my Dr for 20 years and was always smiling and concerned. He will be missed
Gene Hall
Work
August 29, 2021
Having been in the Medical Field in Boston at Mass General Hospital
I set the bar high for a Primary Care Physician when I moved to Va.
Dr Rogers never disappointed me. Such a devastating loss for his family , the medical community and his patients.
Gerri Walton
July 16, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Dr Rogers passing ... he was my physician from 2006 to 2018 when he received his diagnosis ... I was heartbroken when he had to leave his practice and even more so when I just learned today that he had passed ... he was the best and I will be forever grateful of the care he gave me ... a true testament to the kind of caring person he was
JOANNE PIGNOTTI
Other
July 4, 2021
Dr. Rogers was, without question, one of the best physicians I ever had -- generous with his time, compassionate, and truly caring about his patients. His knowledge, kindness, and genuineness were evident in every interaction, even as a new doctor just out of residency when I first became his patient. He has "set the bar" (very high) as I search for a new PCP but, hopefully, I'll find one who was fortunate enough to learn from Dr. Rogers as a mentor, advisor, peer, or teacher. I am blessed to have known him and am grateful for the incredible care and complete trust he always offered his patients. Praying God will give the Rogers family his peace and strength in the days ahead!
Faith McClintic
June 22, 2021
thank you Dr Al for your love to my people. Honduras will always miss you
Nury Janania
June 22, 2021
Dear Molly, Your incredible husband, Al, saved my husband's life by detecting his cancer early on and directing him to a wonderful surgeon. Lou and I prayed daily that Al's cancer would be beatable. May you be surrounded with vivid, good memories and a spirit of peace and healing.