ROGERS, Alfred Hodge, M.D., 58, formerly of Chattanooga, Tennessee, crossed his final finish line on Monday, June 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Hodge Rogers; sister, Lynn Rogers Carl; and brother-in-law, James Barrett Hawkins. Al attended Emory University and then the University of Tennessee in Memphis to earn his medical degree, which led him to Richmond to do his residency at Virginia Commonwealth University. It was during his time at VCU that he met his wife, Molly. After his residency, he became an attending physician, working as a mentor for many residents and interns, and he practiced in the division of primary care. In 2006, Al joined the Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, where he remained until he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. Dr. Rogers was well-respected in the medical community; he was loved by his patients and colleagues. He had a passion for the outdoors, particularly the mountains, and was an avid athlete who completed three Ironman triathlons, multiple marathons and many other races. Al competed with brain cancer like he competed in a race - determined to win the battle. In addition, he was a very active member of his church, Reveille United Methodist, serving on committees and carrying his compassion and dedication with him on mission trips. Among the many outreach projects in which he participated, Dr. Rogers went on five medical missions to Honduras, where he touched the lives of everyone he met. Al is survived by his wife, Molly Stephenson Rogers; father, Alfred Perkins Rogers; sister, Betsy Rogers Hawkins; brother-in-law, Robert Richard Carl (Jo); children, Alfred Clay Rogers, Benjamin Hall Rogers and Anna Cate Roger; and four nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, and the funeral service will take place at Reveille United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 22, at 2 p.m. Donations will benefit the Bon Secours Community Hospice House and the National Brain Tumor Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.