Alice Viola Jeffries
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
JEFFRIES, Alice Viola, 94, of North Chesterfield, departed this life December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jeffries; and son, Ronald Jeffries. She is survived by her children, Walter, Glennis and Glenda; sister, Elizabeth Bridges; good friend, Rhetta; special helper, Ernestine (Tina); eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020. Private interment Fort Harrison National Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss you, love you. You were something mighty special to us. You were funny, to the point, frank abs compassionate. You were classy, elegant and a positive role model. There is much more that I could say. Rest, you will remember all and forget nothing.
