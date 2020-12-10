JEFFRIES, Alice Viola, 94, of North Chesterfield, departed this life December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jeffries; and son, Ronald Jeffries. She is survived by her children, Walter, Glennis and Glenda; sister, Elizabeth Bridges; good friend, Rhetta; special helper, Ernestine (Tina); eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020. Private interment Fort Harrison National Cemetery.