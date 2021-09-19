MOORE, Alice (Gammie) Goins, born on March 17, 1948, went from labor to reward on September 15, 2021, surrounded by family. She was preceded to reward by her parents, William and Grace Goins; her sister, Jacqueline Thomas; and her best friend/cousin, Norma Wynn. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her twins, Alisha Rhoades (Reggie) and Lekeisha Moore; her bonus daughter, Marquita Moore; her bonus son, Jermain Moore; her grandchildren, Quintrell, Mariah, Jordan, Reginald Jr., Sean, Keona, Keilon, Jermain and Jermahre; her sister, Teresa Goins; her eight great-grandchildren and numerous kids/adults that she has helped raise.
Special thanks and love to her caregiver, Gwendolyn Turnage, who cared for our mother deeply and went above and beyond to ensure she had lasting memories towards the end of her life.
Alice worked at Phillip Morris most of her life until she retired in 1998. A public visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 followed by a service 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
It's hard to say goodbye. In my heart, Alice was another big sister and one with a big heart and I loved her. I met Alice when I was 14 and she was a 25 year old friend and office coworker of my big sister, Joyce. Shortly after meeting her, Alice gave me my 1st perm; she had been giving herself a perm for 7 years or, as she put it,
" . . doing my own hair."
Because of what the world has been enduring for well over a year now, I have not seen Alice since she and Lekeisha attended my birthday celebration in 2019; it was
special to me to have them there, especially with my sister, Joyce being in heaven (Godmom to Lekeisha and Alicia). Thankfully, I have lots of warm memories of Alice.
To Lekeisha, Alicia, and all of Alice's loved ones, I pray that each day God grows your hearts stronger until your memories only make you smile. My heartfelt condolences. Love, Pinky.
Audrey McLean
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the Moore family at this time . ms. Alice was like our childhood mother and we all are going to miss her dearly. She was always smiling and making all of us was good . Now she will rest easy and in peace . love u Ms.Alice
Tamika starks
Family
September 20, 2021
Alisha & Lekisha: My condolences to both of you and your entire family. Grief can be so hard, but I pray that special memories and the love that your mother shown all of you and others will help you and the family, extended family and friends cope. I will continue to uplift your family in prayer. God Bless.