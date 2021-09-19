It's hard to say goodbye. In my heart, Alice was another big sister and one with a big heart and I loved her. I met Alice when I was 14 and she was a 25 year old friend and office coworker of my big sister, Joyce. Shortly after meeting her, Alice gave me my 1st perm; she had been giving herself a perm for 7 years or, as she put it, " . . doing my own hair." Because of what the world has been enduring for well over a year now, I have not seen Alice since she and Lekeisha attended my birthday celebration in 2019; it was special to me to have them there, especially with my sister, Joyce being in heaven (Godmom to Lekeisha and Alicia). Thankfully, I have lots of warm memories of Alice. To Lekeisha, Alicia, and all of Alice's loved ones, I pray that each day God grows your hearts stronger until your memories only make you smile. My heartfelt condolences. Love, Pinky.

Audrey McLean September 21, 2021