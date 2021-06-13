BUCHERT, Allen Robert, "Bob," 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home.



He was predeceased by his father, Allen Clarence Renninger Buchert; mother, Henrietta Snell Bliem Buchert; sister, Helen; and grandson, Mason.



Bob Buchert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his dearest wife, Betty West Buchert, who he has been married to for 63 years; and his three children, Beverly Coates, (husband, Fred Coates), Beth Buchert and Blake Buchert (wife, Christen Buchert). He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Trevor, Callie, Holland, Challen, Eden and Austin.



Bob was born in Philadelphia to a Pennsylvania Dutch family and served during WWII in the Pacific Theatre as a Corpsman. After the war, he attended college at Lafayette, receiving a Bachelor of Arts. Shortly after moving to Virginia Beach, he met his wife in Chuckatuck. Bob was a devout member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, attending service with his family since 1958, growing his faith with the Agape Sunday School Class. Bob worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Lederle Laboratories, retiring after 36 years.



Bob loved traveling with his wife and would go to visit each of the 50 states and countless countries across the world. Bob was an avid gardener, proud of his roses and fresh vegetables. He enjoyed his many walks on the beach and raising his family at the ocean's edge.



Special thanks to Brightstar, Senior Corp and Freda Gordan Hospice for the love and care they gave to Bob.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, 212 19th St., Virginia Beach, Va. 23451. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch and N. County Drive, Waverly, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VBUMC – Urban Ministry / Potter's House.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.