MCGEORGE, Amanda Kay, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at the age of 46. She is survived by the love of her life, Rod McGeorge; two stepsons, Logan and Colin McGeorge; parents, George and Cindy Minen; as well as many other cherished family and friends. Amanda is also survived by her faithful fur-babies, Kona, Linkin, Shade and Jinx. Amanda was full of life with a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She put people at ease with her goofy sense of humor and warm personality. Everyone she met was on the receiving end of one of her great big bear hugs. She also shared a passion for auto racing with her husband. She had a particular passion for helping animals in need. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tappahannock/Essex County Regional Animal Shelter, 202 South Church Lane, P.O. Box 1079, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bruce and I are so saddened Amanda's passing. We only met once but she was so kind and warm. Sending love
Ann McGeorge
January 16, 2022
To Rod, George, Cindy, and all of the family- Mandy was one of the greatest friends a girl could have. I had the honor of being counted one of her best friends for close to 24 years. I am heartbroken she is gone. We laughed together, cried a little, maybe spent a little TOO much time laughing, and were there for each other even if it had been a minute. I take comfort in knowing she has "gained her wings" and is looking out for all of us from Heaven. Love you Mandy.
Charlotte Coudriet Thibodeaux
Friend
December 31, 2021
My love goes out to each family member and most of all Rod. I hold many beautiful memories of Amanda, an incredible soul and heart. I know she is resting in peace. Sending healing love to Rod and the family.