MCGEORGE, Amanda Kay, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at the age of 46. She is survived by the love of her life, Rod McGeorge; two stepsons, Logan and Colin McGeorge; parents, George and Cindy Minen; as well as many other cherished family and friends. Amanda is also survived by her faithful fur-babies, Kona, Linkin, Shade and Jinx. Amanda was full of life with a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She put people at ease with her goofy sense of humor and warm personality. Everyone she met was on the receiving end of one of her great big bear hugs. She also shared a passion for auto racing with her husband. She had a particular passion for helping animals in need. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tappahannock/Essex County Regional Animal Shelter, 202 South Church Lane, P.O. Box 1079, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.