MOORE, Mrs. Anne Jenkins, 83, of Waynesboro, passed away on January 6, 2022, at Fishersville, Va.
Mrs. Moore was born in Fauquier County, Virginia on June 22, 1938 and lived there her entire life until moving to Waynesboro with her late husband, Donald E. Moore, following her retirement in 1993.
Mrs. Moore was a graduate of the old Warrenton High School, Warrenton, Virginia, class of 1956, and held an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science from the old Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University.
She worked for the Fauquier County School Board for two years from 1958 to 1960 and then worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for 33 years, retiring in 1993. She received many commendations, promotions and exceptional performance awards during her career.
Mrs. Moore was a member of the Eastern Star, serving as state head, Worthy Grand Matron, of that organization in 1988 to 1989. She also served as President of the Board of the Eastern Star Home for four years and as Chair
of the Jurisprudence Committee for several years as well as other committees.
She was a member of the Board of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Network, serving as the first female Chair of the Board from 2003 to 2005.
Mrs. Moore was a member of First Baptist Church, Waynesboro and served as a Deacon, Chair, Personnel, Chair, Flower Committee and Chair of the Stewardship Committee.
She was a member and Past President of the Wenonah Garden Club, Past President of the Academy of Gardeners Garden Club and a member and committee chair of several committees of the Waynesboro Augusta Woman's Club.
She was named as Waynesboro's Outstanding Woman for 2014.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice J. Boley of Bealeton, Va. She is survived by her most beloved niece, Mrs. Susan B.. Martin of Bealeton; her nephews, Robert, Mark and Neil Boley; great-nieces and nephews; a cousin,
Thelma Robson; and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10 a.m.
at First Baptist Church, Waynesboro, conducted by Pastor Barrett Owen. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Culpeper National Cemetery with her late husband, Donald. Eastern Star honors will be presented at the church following the service.
Contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or the charity of choice
.
McDow Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2022.