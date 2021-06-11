PIRRON, Anne Neugass, was born in New Orleans, La. on Friday, March 13, 1942. She passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, at age 79. Anne's mother, NANCY GOLDSMITH NEUGASS and her father, HERMAN LEO NEUGASS, married in D.C. and moved to New Orleans for his work and to care for his mother. They then moved to D.C., where her father started working for Lansburgh's Department Store, the business started by Nancy's family. Ann's career spanned a number of fields - she worked at AAA in D.C. as a travel consultant, helped her husband run a small gift store in Arlington, Va., and volunteered as a tutor for her son's elementary school. This volunteer work led her to launch a tutoring business for many years for elementary and middle school students. Anne met her Israeli-born husband, DAVID PIRRON, in college years. Their only child, MICHAEL PIRRON, was born in the D.C. area, went to UVA undergraduate and now leads a business that he founded, IMPACT MAKERS, INC., an IT-industry leader in the Richmond area. Anne loved connecting personally with everyone from all walks of life. Everywhere Anne came into contact with people – customers at the store, servers in restaurants, musicians in local bands – she made the most of friendships with people she liked and trusted. But of all the varied activities Anne dove into, DANCE and TEACHING DANCE were her passions. With great rhythm and grace and humor, Anne taught many seniors, including her at-first-reluctant husband, to love their time on the dance floor with Anne. Anne is survived by her husband, DAVID, of 54 years; her brother, RICHARD; and his two sons, ANTONE NEUGASS and REUBEN NEUGASS; and three granddaughters, TALIA PIRRON, ELIANA PIRRON and NAOMI PIRRON, all of Richmond, Va. Online condolences can be made at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2021.