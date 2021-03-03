DODSON, Barbara Simmons, of Midlothian, Va., passed away February 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dodson Sr.; and parents, Frazier and Ollie Mae Simmons. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Dodson Jr. (Vickie) and Debbie Richardson (Tee); grandchildren, Tripp Dodson (Kayla), Katie Dodson and Jonathan Olandt Jr.; and her beloved furbaby, Rita. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She seldom missed any of their sporting events. She had a passion for life and enjoyed being active in her church. Barbara was a dedicated friend to many; some of them describe her as the nicest woman they have ever met. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Service will be private. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foundation of Truth Ministry, P.O. Box 4753, Midlothian, Va. 23112.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.