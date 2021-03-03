Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Simmons Dodson
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DODSON, Barbara Simmons, of Midlothian, Va., passed away February 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dodson Sr.; and parents, Frazier and Ollie Mae Simmons. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Dodson Jr. (Vickie) and Debbie Richardson (Tee); grandchildren, Tripp Dodson (Kayla), Katie Dodson and Jonathan Olandt Jr.; and her beloved furbaby, Rita. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She seldom missed any of their sporting events. She had a passion for life and enjoyed being active in her church. Barbara was a dedicated friend to many; some of them describe her as the nicest woman they have ever met. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Service will be private. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foundation of Truth Ministry, P.O. Box 4753, Midlothian, Va. 23112.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss , God bless and comfort your family !
Faye napier
March 3, 2021
Love, Martha Grover
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Holding you and your family in my thoughts and prayers! There was never a better person than Barbara! Martha Grover
Martha Grover
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results